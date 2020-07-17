Former Overwatch League pro Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson might be one of the most naturally gifted first-person shooting gamers in the world.
Early in the life of just about every shooting game that has come out in the past few years, Mendo has quickly jumped to the top of the competitive ranks, and when Apex Legends came out in February 2019, it was no different.
Since 2016, Mendo has racked up close to $50,000 in prizes from various tournaments across different games, but his best results have come from Apex. With just over $28,000 in winnings, according to esportsearnings.com, Mendo is one the game’s top 20 players in terms of winnings.
If you want to frag out like he does, you might want to take a look at how he sets up his game. Here are Mendokusaii’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds.
Mendo’s mouse settings
|DPI
450
|Mouse Sens
2.1
|Hz
500
|Mouse Acceleration
Off
|ADS Multiplier
1.3
|Mouse Invert
Off
Mendo’s keybinds
|Sprint
L-Shift
|Ultimate
E
|Toggle Crouch
C
|Tactical Ability
Q
|Hold Crouch
L-Ctrl
|Interact
F
|Inventory
Tab
|Fire Mode
B
|Melee
V
|Reload
R
|Equip Grenade
5
|Toggle Shield
H
|Health Item
4
Mendo’s Video Settings
|Field of View
110
|Adaptive Resolution FPS
0
|Texture Streaming Budget
High
|Texture Filtering
Bilinear
|Ambient Occlusion Quality
Disabled
|Sun Shadow Coverage
Low
|Sun Shadow Detail
Low
|Spot Shadow Detail
Disabled
|Volumetric Lightning
Disabled
|Dynamic Spot Shadows
Disabled
|Model Detail
Low
|Effects Detail
Low