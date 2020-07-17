Former Overwatch League pro Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson might be one of the most naturally gifted first-person shooting gamers in the world.

Early in the life of just about every shooting game that has come out in the past few years, Mendo has quickly jumped to the top of the competitive ranks, and when Apex Legends came out in February 2019, it was no different.

Since 2016, Mendo has racked up close to $50,000 in prizes from various tournaments across different games, but his best results have come from Apex. With just over $28,000 in winnings, according to esportsearnings.com, Mendo is one the game’s top 20 players in terms of winnings.

If you want to frag out like he does, you might want to take a look at how he sets up his game. Here are Mendokusaii’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds.

Mendo’s mouse settings

DPI

450 Mouse Sens

2.1 Hz

500 Mouse Acceleration

Off ADS Multiplier

1.3 Mouse Invert

Off

Mendo’s keybinds

Sprint

L-Shift Ultimate

E Toggle Crouch

C Tactical Ability

Q Hold Crouch

L-Ctrl Interact

F Inventory

Tab Fire Mode

B Melee

V Reload

R Equip Grenade

5 Toggle Shield

H Health Item

4

Mendo’s Video Settings