Max Miceli
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Former Overwatch League pro Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson might be one of the most naturally gifted first-person shooting gamers in the world.

Early in the life of just about every shooting game that has come out in the past few years, Mendo has quickly jumped to the top of the competitive ranks, and when Apex Legends came out in February 2019, it was no different.

Since 2016, Mendo has racked up close to $50,000 in prizes from various tournaments across different games, but his best results have come from Apex. With just over $28,000 in winnings, according to esportsearnings.com, Mendo is one the game’s top 20 players in terms of winnings.

If you want to frag out like he does, you might want to take a look at how he sets up his game. Here are Mendokusaii’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds.

Mendo’s mouse settings

DPI
450		Mouse Sens
2.1
Hz
500		Mouse Acceleration
Off
ADS Multiplier
1.3		Mouse Invert
Off

Mendo’s keybinds

Sprint
L-Shift		Ultimate
E		Toggle Crouch
C
Tactical Ability
Q		Hold Crouch
L-Ctrl		Interact
F
Inventory
Tab		Fire Mode
B		Melee
V
Reload
R		Equip Grenade
5		Toggle Shield
H
Health Item
4

Mendo’s Video Settings

Field of View
110		Adaptive Resolution FPS
0		Texture Streaming Budget
High
Texture Filtering
Bilinear		Ambient Occlusion Quality
Disabled		Sun Shadow Coverage
Low
Sun Shadow Detail
Low		Spot Shadow Detail
Disabled		Volumetric Lightning
Disabled
Dynamic Spot Shadows
Disabled		Model Detail
Low		Effects Detail
Low