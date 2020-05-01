Loba steals all the loot in the vault in Apex Legends’ latest in-game teaser

Apex Legends’ next character Loba is one of the best thieves in the Outlands—and she just stole everyone’s loot. The latest in-game teaser shows that Loba stole everything from the vault near Train Yard and left a calling card behind.

Players who try to get their hands on the loot in the vault near the Train Yard will come out empty-handed. The door is wide open and the vault is completely empty, aside from a holographic message and a mysterious bracelet.

“Want your treasures back? Come see me,” the hologram reads. It also displays the picture of a wolf, a clear nod to Loba. A mysterious bracelet sits on the other side of the vault and activating it teleports players into a different spot.

Picking up the bracelet will warp players to a walkway in an unknown facility that seems to be filled with Titanfall 2 stalkers. The location resembles the one in the background of the main screen, where Loba made an unlikely appearance as part of yesterday’s teaser.

The latest in-game teaser appears to tease both Loba and the upcoming map updates to Kings Canyon. The teleporter is likely a callback to the first three teasers for the next season, which scattered keycards with cryptic messages all over World’s Edge.

The devices appeared to point out a hidden facility in Kings Canyon, accessible through Singh Labs. The first keycard showed a picture of what could be Apex‘s first map and showcased the existence of “hidden sub-level rooms” accessible through Singh Labs, which houses the facility where Wraith was imprisoned.

Loba’s bracelet likely transports players to the mysterious facility mentioned in the keycards. Data miner Shrugtal pointed out that the minimap changes to Kings Canyon when picking up the bracelet and displays an area in the vicinity of Skull Town.

Respawn officially confirmed Loba as Apex‘s season five legend yesterday following the release of the “Legacy of a Thief” animated short, which recounted her backstory. Her parents were thieves who died at the hands of Revenant in one of his contracts and the orphan followed in their footsteps by resorting to illegal activities.

The animated short also shows that Loba has the capacity to teleport with the help of her bracelet, a fact that’s reiterated in the latest teaser. Her kit will reportedly focus on getting loot and will allow her to teleport back and forth.

Related: Everything we know about Apex Legends‘ Loba

Loba will make her way to Apex on May 12 with the arrival of the battle royale’s fifth season, titled Fortune’s Favor.