Apex Legends’ third season 5 teaser is a cryptic keycard

The build-up to Apex Legends’ fifth season got a new clue today. Players found a mysterious keycard in the Planet Harvester, another installment in the series of teasers. The latest hint is connected to the two previous devices scattered across World’s Edge.

Players can find the teaser on the ground floor of the Planet Harvester, on the west side of the structure. Like its predecessors, the device bears the logo of ARES Division and contains another cryptic message.

Activating the device reveals more cryptic information. “Jaime says Capacitor,” the device reads. “How big is this? Cased the place. Dead. End. Check West.”

The keycard appears to be a direct response to a previous hint. “Electrical Device? Check with Jaime,” the second teaser reads.

The three keycards appear to form a short narrative when combined. There’s an evident connection between the pieces, displayed in the form of dialogue and the common motif of the ARES logo.

The first teaser mentions “more sub-level rooms” that are accessible through Singh Labs in Kings Canyon. The area made its way to Kings Canyon as part of the Wraith Town Takeover in the Voidwalker event. ARES was behind Wraith’s imprisonment in the laboratory and experimented on her.

The second clue mentions the existence of “more tunnels” and sends a warning: “check west half of island.” The device also displays a message to “check with Jaime.” The third teaser comes with Jaime’s reply and another warning to scout the west side of the island.

Data miners discovered that the lead-up to season five will have a total of six phases. It’s unclear if the following clues will come in the form of keycards, but Respawn postponed the launch of Apex’s next season by a week.