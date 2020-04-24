Apex Legends season 5 delayed one week

Use the extra time to finish those last couple of challenges.

Apex Legends season five has been pushed back to start on May 12, which gives players extra time to grind out their season four battle pass.

Respawn announced the new Battle Armor limited-time mode today in an official blog post. The event begins on April 28 and ends on May 12. The post also mentioned that season five has been delayed by a week.

Jason McCord, the design director of Apex Legends, said that the Battle Armor event is just the beginning of Respawn’s experiments with the core gameplay in limited-time modes and promises similar events in season five.

“The Battle Armor Event is just one way we are going to start experimenting with the core gameplay of Apex Legends, and we’re excited to introduce even more twists in Season five and beyond,” McCord said.

There’s already a lot of excitement for season five. Data miners have found evidence that Loba might be the next legend introduced to the game and may even make an appearance before the launch of season five. Players also found an in-game teaser that was a nod to the labs in Kings Canyon and ARES Division, which was responsible for experimenting on Wraith.

Season five may also be called “Fortune’s Favor,” according to a leak. Respawn hasn’t officially confirmed the name, however.

Apex fans have a lot to look forward to in season five and have more time to enjoy season four before it ends on May 12.