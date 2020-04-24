Apex Legends’ season 5 will reportedly be called “Fortune’s Favor” and bring changes to ranked

A website post may have revealed some details about the next season.

Apex Legends’ fifth season could be called “Fortune’s Favor,” according to a leak. Data miner Suum revealed the possible name of the season today based on an unofficial Dev Tracker. The leaked post also reportedly detailed upcoming changes to Ranked Series Four.

“As usual, we’ll take a look at our goals, talk about some results, and detail how Ranked Leagues will work when Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor launches,” the Dev Tracker reads. Clicking the link redirected to a now-removed post on EA’s official website. Trying to access the URL directly will display a 404 message, but searching for snippets of the text in a search engine will link to the removed post.

The Dev Tracker also detailed a myriad of changes to Ranked Series Four. Respawn will reportedly maintain its midseason split model and put each map in rotation for approximately six weeks.

Ranked Series Four will allegedly review its loss forgiveness measures to make them less exploitable. The post claims that players will still lose RP if party members abandon a match.

The Dev Tracker likely picked up a premature post detailing the upcoming changes and created a carbon copy of it on the website. Although the post vanished from the official website, the Tracker likely made a public backup.

Though the leak appears to have come directly from EA’s website, Respawn hasn’t officially announced the name of Apex’s fifth season. The studio recently postponed the season five launch by a week following the reveal of the Battle Armor LTM. The new season is set to kick off on May 12.