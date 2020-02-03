Everything we know about Apex Legends’ Loba

Respawn officially announced Revenant as the next character to join Apex Legends for season four, but the company may have shown us another legend in the process.

The obscure character known as “Loba” hasn’t been officially revealed, but data miners have found mentions of her in the game files and even extracted versions of her skill set. Based on the information found, she’s a scavenger who focuses on acquiring loot and gear. And it’s possible that she’s the daughter of one of Revenant’s victims.

Revenant’s season four trailer recounts his story as a hitman. One of his targets was Marcos Andrade, defined as a “conman and thief for hire” in the mission briefing. The assassin breaks into the building and fights his way through Andrade’s security detail, killing both him and his wife. His daughter manages to escape.

The community speculated that the little girl could become Loba. The trailer drops plenty of hints about it, and some are as subtle as an immortal murder robot breaking through your window. But even if the two characters aren’t the same person, data mined information points towards the legend’s future in the Apex Games. Loba is expected to join the battle royale at some point, and here’s everything we know about her.

Data mined Information

Respawn made no official mention of Loba yet, but data miners have found information about her character in the game files. That1MiningGuy was able to extract a version of her skillset and preliminary art on her character. His findings point to Loba being a scavenger, a loot-oriented legend that can help her team gear up easily.

The information found isn’t necessarily final. Loba may experience some changes in appearance and skills before her definitive version reaches the servers, and she’s already gone through a small tweak. Her name used to be listed as “Rosie” in the game files, but recent updates started to adopt the callsign “Loba” instead. Even if aspects of her kit do change, the preview allows us to see the design direction that Respawn intended for her and how she could fare in the Apex Games.

Screengrab via That1MiningGuy

Loba is a Translocating Thief who uses her abilities and gadgets to move around the map and loot areas. One of her abilities is called “Burglar’s Best Friend” and allows her to “throw a disc and teleport to that location.” That1MiningGuy uncovered mentions to a “ring” in the game files following the Grand Soirée update, including animations for tossing, holding, and sprinting with it. It’s possible that these animations refer to her teleportation device.

Loba can identify loot through walls. One of her skills, called “Supply for Demand,” allows her to choose a type of loot and reveal all matching loot through walls. The game will warn players differently based on how many items are in the area of effect. The categories she can choose from are weapons, armor, health and shields, attachments, ammo and ordinance, and backpacks. The skill makes short work of hunting down specific objects, but it’s unclear if the skill will ping the items to teammates as well.

She’s also armed with a loot-grabbing gadget. One of her skills, which That1MiningGuy speculates could be her ultimate, places down a “device that can steal all nearby loot.” The data miner mentions that the skill could be useful to split up the looting process, letting Loba manually scavenge one part of the building while the device does the rest. Presumably, she can return to the gadget at any time and pick up what it found from there.

Loba can also gather more items from supply bins. One of her skills, “Eye for Quality,” allows her to activate a hidden compartment in the bins, which will give her extra loot. It also gives her the ability to see loot through walls, and it’s unclear how that will interact with Supply for Demand.

The core information on her kit shows that Loba is focused on looting and finding gear and it’s likely that she’ll shine in the early parts of matches, when grabbing loot is paramount. It would allow her team to gear up and possibly engage with a less-equipped squad. Her ability to gain extra items from loot bins could also be useful for running through spots that have already been ransacked. More importantly, her kit may point to her identity.

Why the little girl on the trailer could be Loba

Apex fans were quick to theorize that the girl in the trailer would play a larger role in the upcoming story. The daughter of Marcos Andrade is presumably called Greta, and her background, skillset, and name match what we know about Loba.

Revenant’s reveal trailer showed the legend taking out conman Marcos Andrade at some point in the past. A tweet by the official Apex account indicates that the cinematic takes place approximately 25 years ago, which would place his daughter at some point in her 30s. Her age would match Loba’s.

The cinematic shows the Andrade family having dinner inside a luxurious building. Andrade invokes a toast to his família and gifts his daughter with a decoration shaped like a wolf’s head. The three members of the family speak Portuguese over the course of the trailer, and “Loba” is Portuguese for “she wolf.” It’s unclear if “Loba” is an affectionate nickname (even if Andrade calls his daughter by her name in the cinematic) or if she adopted the alias after the fact, but it’s a not-so-subtle link between the little girl on the trailer and the upcoming legend.

The Andrade family was also engaged in illegal activities, with both Loba’s father and mother scamming and stealing their way to wealth. It’s likely that she would follow in her parents’ footsteps to get by and that she would want revenge on whoever orphaned her.

Greta’s background also presents another connection to the future legend. Loba is a scavenger and a thief, and her prowess could come from tricks she learned from her parents or as a result of being left to fend for herself.

Regardless of her identity, data mined findings point towards Loba’s Apex Legends debut at some point. There are plenty of hints that evidence that she is the grown version of Greta Andrade, but even if that’s not her identity, the Translocating Thief is likely to make her way into the Apex Games either way.

