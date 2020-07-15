Lirik’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

Since the launch of his channel back in 2011, Lirik has become one of the most followed streamers on Twitch with his fan base amounting to over 2.5 million users.

Although he streams a variety of games, he’s still one of the most famous Apex Legends streamers on the platform and is known as a shooting-games specialist.

On top of having great mechanic skills, Lirik is friendly with his teammates and shotcalls throughout the games to lead his team to victory. He’s also known to be incredibly tilt-proof.

If you want to emulate his gameplay, copying his settings and see how you adjust, as well as turning your mic on, are great first steps.

Like other players who can boast having a good aim, he relies more on weapons with low recoil, often complemented with a shotgun, preferably the Peacekeeper, before it became a legendary weapon. His absolute favorite weapon to use is the R-99. Lastly, Lirik doesn’t use specific keybinds on Apex.

Gameplay Settings

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Keybinds

Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Jump : Space

: Space Crouch (Toggle) : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Crouch (Hold) : C

: C Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact/Pickup : E

: E Inventory : Tab

: Tab Toggle Fire Mode : B

: B ADS : Right Click (Hold)

: Right Click (Hold) Melee : V

: V Reload : R

: R Equip Grenade : G

: G Use Health Item : 4

: 4 Ping: Middle Mouse Button

Video Settings

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Display Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Aspect Ratio : 16:9 (native)

: 16:9 (native) Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (native)

: 2560 x 1440 (native) Brightness : 50%

: 50% Field of View : 100

: 100 Spring View Shake : Minimal

: Minimal V-Sync : Disabled

: Disabled Anti-aliasing : TSAA

: TSAA Texture Streaming Budget : Insane (8GB VRAM)

: Insane (8GB VRAM) Texture Filtering : Anisotropic 16X

: Anisotropic 16X Ambient Occlusion Quality : High

: High Sun Shadow Coverage : High

: High Sun Shadow Detail : High

: High Spot Shadow Detail : Very High

: Very High Volumetric Lighting : Enabled

: Enabled Dynamic Spot Shadows : Enabled

: Enabled Model Detail : High

: High Effects Detail : High

: High Impact Marks : High

: High Ragdolls: High

Audio Settings

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mouse Settings

When it comes to mouse sensitivity, Lirik stuck to the same settings since Apex was released. It’s a medium-type sensitivity:

DPI : 800

: 800 Mouse Sensitivity : 2.0

: 2.0 ADS Mouse Multiplier : 0.9

: 0.9 Mouse Acceleration : Off

: Off Mouse Invert : Off

: Off Polling Rate: 1,000 Hz

Lirik PC setup allows him to run the game with high graphics without losing FPS. He sets his frame rate to 120. His mouse is the HyperX Pulsefire FPS, which style suits Palm or Claw grips better.