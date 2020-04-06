Latest Apex trailer gives fans a first look into Bloodhound’s Town Takeover

Apex Legends is kicking off its The Old Ways event on April 7 and Respawn just gave fans got a first look at what to expect. The latest event trailer shows glimpses of Bloodhound’s Trials, a special arena where players will fight creatures—and other squads—for high-tier loot.

Bloodhound’s Town Takeover pits legends off against Prowlers, a quadruped, fierce predator that appears in the Titanfall franchise. The trailer seems to shows a gauntlet where squads can fight off Prowlers in exchange for high-level loot, such as gold gear. Other players can also join the combat and try to take the item in true battle royale fashion.

The entrance to the Trials will be easy to spot. A series of crows carved in solid rock signal the threshold to Bloodhound’s Town Takeover. EA’s website mentions it will be “in the northwest portion of the arena.” The direction likely refers to Sniper’s Ridge, an area near Skyhook that housed an in-game teaser for the event.

Apex’s The Old Ways lore event focuses on Bloodhound and was accompanied by an episode of “Stories from the Outlands,” Respawn’s series of short videos to deliver lore on its characters. The animated short recounts the Technological Tracker’s past and how they became Bloth Hoondr.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Old Ways lore event will also usher in long-anticipated fan demands. Duos mode will make a permanent return to the battle royale as a base game mode. Respawn will also add a map selection so that players can choose whether to dive into Kings Canyon or World’s Edge.

The event starts on April 7 and runs until April 21, which gives players two weeks to progress through the event tracks and unlock limited-time cosmetics. Bloodhound’s Trials will likely remain in the map long after the event ends, however. Mirage’s Town Takeover came as part of the Holo-Day Bash in December 2019 and the Mirage Voyage is still anchored on the map.