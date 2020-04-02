All new skins included in Apex Legends’ The Old Ways event

Respawn revealed Apex Legends’ The Old Ways event today and it’ll bring plenty of new additions to the game. Players will gain access to a series of new cosmetics as part of the event and several visuals will make their way to the in-game store for direct purchase.

The Old Ways event is preceded by an episode of “Stories from the Outlands,” Apex’s way of delivering lore on its characters through animated shorts. The latest episode focuses on Bloodhound’s past.

The Old Ways event follows the direction of the latest episode of “Stories from the Outlands” and dives deep into Bloodhound’s past. The Tracker lives in a tribe of sorts, a village that takes great pride in their traditions and is inspired by the Old Norse gods. Viking patterns, practices, and rituals are a common sight in the animated short and they’re also making their way into the game.

Like other events, The Old Ways offers several free rewards without the need for purchase. Players who make their way through the event track will gain an Owl charm, a Gibraltar skin, and another weapon skin—likely for the Longbow—as evidenced by a picture on EA’s official website.

Image via EA

A series of cosmetics will make their way to Apex’s in-game store for a limited time. Players can acquire several of the skins through direct purchase using Apex Coins, but each visual will only be available for a short time during the event.

Players can acquire Bloodhound’s Young Blood skin for the entire duration of the event. The cosmetic harks back to the Tracker’s short animated video. It’s the first iteration of Bloodhound’s trademark attire with a respirator and an animal skull as a helmet.

Image via EA

The other weeks will feature a series of weapon and character skins on rotation in the in-game store. Players can acquire cosmetics for 10 different legends over the course of the event, as well as a plethora of weapon cosmetics.

Image via EA

Respawn hasn’t officially revealed detailed renders for most skins, but several data miners have encountered some of the cosmetics in the game’s files. Although data-mined skins can present some inaccuracies, they’re a good starting point to understand what the skin may look like when it reaches the live servers. Here are some unofficial renders of the cosmetics that will come to Apex in the next few weeks.

Voices from the Past (Wraith)

Several data miners found this skin in the game’s files. The cosmetic is a recolor of Wraith’s Night Terror skin from Apex’s Legendary Hunt event, which took place in June 2019. Players will reportedly be able to purchase the cosmetic for 1,800 Apex Coins between April 7 to 10 and between April 19 to 21.

Here’s what the visual looks like, according to a render by a fan on Twitter.

Image via Respawn Entertainment/Englishman__

Static Maiden (Wattson)

Image via Respawn Entertainment/Suum

Wattson is getting the Viking treatment. The Static Maiden skin is likely a pun on her in-game title of Static Defender and adds several Nordic patterns to the legend’s outfit. Players can acquire the visual as soon as the event kicks off for a meager 500 Apex Coins, but the cosmetic will only be available until April 11.

Raven’s Watch (Prowler)

Image via Respawn Entertainment/Suum

The Old Ways event is bringing creatures known as Prowlers to the Apex Games, but it’s also adding a new visual for the eponymous SMG. The color palette on the Raven’s Watch skin features light blue and gold in a prominent spot, according to a data-mined render. The visual will be in the store for 1,000 Apex Coins from April 12 to 16.

Copperhead (EVA-8)

Image via Respawn Entertainment/Suum

The EVA-8 is getting a stylish new skin. Players can purchase the skin as part of the event’s last shop rotation from April 17 to 21. The skin will also feature a series of runes, especially on the shotgun’s drum magazine, according to a render by data miner Suum.

Safety First (Charge Rifle)

Screengrab via PlayApex

Some of Apex‘s lore elements have made their way to the game, such as Bloodhound’s heirloom ax or Wraith’s Voidwalker skin—and that practice may continue in the latest event. The Safety First Charge Rifle cosmetic likely mimics the weapon that Bloodhound used in the “Stories from the Outlands” video.