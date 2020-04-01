What are Prowlers in Apex Legends?

The word “Prowler” evokes imagery of players desperately trying to find a Selectfire hop-up for one of Apex Legends’ SMGs. But Respawn introduced a different type of Prowler to the battle royale.

Respawn hid a dead Prowler in World’s Edge as part of an in-game teaser. The aggressive species hails from the Titanfall franchise, which shares a universe with Apex.

The carcass is likely a nod to an upcoming Bloodhound Town Takeover. Shrugtal, one of the battle royale’s oldest data miners, found mentions for a Bloodhound-themed event alongside a teaser scheduled for March 31.

The hidden carcass isn’t the first mention of Prowlers, though. Data miners found textures, models, and animations hiding in the game files, which may mean that fans will see more than Prowler carcasses in World’s Edge.

What are Prowlers?

The species was born as part of the Titanfall franchise. The wild creatures took over the Interstellar Military Corporation (IMC)’s Base Golden in Leviathan after it was decommissioned. Players can square off against the creatures in the Titanfall 2 mission “Effect and Cause.” They’re ferocious quadrupeds with sharp teeth and claws, as well as canine and feline movements.

Why are there Prowlers in Apex Legends?

The first official appearance of a Prowler came as part of a teaser for Bloodhound’s Town Takeover. The creatures will likely play a role in the event since Bloodhound’s hunting prowess is one of the legend’s defining traits.

But data miners showed a first glimpse at the creatures before their official Apex debut. Several data miners revealed mentions of Prowlers in the game files. ILootGames, one of Apex’s most well-known data miners, made a video on the predators and Biast12 added the models and textures to his archive.

The game files list several animations for the critters, including an array of movements and gestures. The wealth of animations may mean that live Prowlers are coming to Apex.

ILootGames went over some of the animations in a video. They include a “scan” gesture, in which the creature looks for its prey, as well as a running animation and ragdolls for their death. There’s also what iLootGames called a “defensive swipe,” in which the predator walks backward and attacks with its claws.

Respawn hasn’t officially confirmed its plans for Prowlers in Apex, but data-mined information shows that the creatures have a complete set of models, textures, and animations. Prowlers may find their way into the battle royale as part of Bloodhound’s Town Takeover, not unlike the Mirage Voyage, which anchored in World’s Edge after Mirage’s participation in the Holo-Day Bash.