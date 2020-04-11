Apex Legends players let a Prowler loose in World’s Edge

Apex Legends’ latest event featured an arena where players can square off against Prowlers. Although they’re supposed to be walled in, a player figured out a way to free one of the specimens and allowed it to wreak havoc in World’s Edge.

Content creator Zylbrad accidentally unleashed Prowlers on the map after entering the Trials. A horde spawned and chased him and his teammate off. The duo rushed outside of the arena, but the creatures were at their heels.

The Prowler’s AI started to act differently after it escaped. The creature defaulted to a non-hostile state instead of actively chasing its targets. Its threat radius appeared to shrink since the Prowler only attacked if players ventured close by.

The duo used their legends as live bait to lure the Prowler further into World’s Edge, reaching all the way to Train Yard. The creature displayed a series of unintended behaviors, including jumping up towards boxes and passing cleanly through closed doors. The Prowler also reached the top of a house in Train Yard with a single jump.

The glitch surprised a series of members of the community and Respawn staff. Design director Jason McCord hinted that the coding was supposed to keep the Prowlers confined to the Trials, but a bug allowed the creatures to escape.

Prowlers made their way to Apex as part of the Old Ways Event. Bloodhound’s Town Takeover, the Trials, allows players to gain loot if they fight off waves of the creatures, and the big teaser to the event was a dead Prowler in World’s Edge.