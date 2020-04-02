Duos mode and Kings Canyon permanently added to Apex Legends in next week’s Bloodhound Town Takeover

The next Apex Legends Town Takeover commemorates the greatest hunter in the game, Bloodhound. But the real celebration? Duos and Kings Canyon are back—for good.

Respawn announced The Old Ways lore event today, which introduces a Town Takeover for Bloodhound, a new set of cosmetics, and brings back two of the most fan-requested features to date. The event will run from April 7 to 21, but Duos and Kings Canyon will be permanently added to the battle royale.

Learn the truth of the Old Ways and see a scared youth become the fearsome Bloodhound in the newest installment of Stories from the Outlands: "The Old Ways".



Watch now: https://t.co/lA5U69kK8Q pic.twitter.com/5rOdPOmXL9 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 2, 2020

“Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, along with a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and World’s Edge,” Respawn said.

Much like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex players will have the opportunity to play both of the Outlands maps, which will be in rotation. And instead of dealing with that one random who jumps on their own and dies immediately, players only have to rely on one pal in Duos mode. Trios will remain in the game, however.

Duos and Kings Canyon aside, the Bloodhound Town Takeover brings in a ferocious PvE element. Players who visit “Bloodhound’s Trials,” an enclosed area in the northwest portion of World’s Edge, will have to battle against hordes of Prowlers that offer rare loot. But players will still have to watch out for enemy legends looking to take them out.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Entering the Town Takeover with a Bloodhound on your team may provide you with a special advantage.

“Exploring the enclosure with a certain hunter on your side will be most rewarding,” Respawn said.

Players first got a hint of the PvE feature when a dead Prowler was seen in World’s Edge. It appears that was another one of Respawn’s teasers to hype up the event.

The Old Ways event kicks off next Tuesday, April 7 where players can battle Prowlers, jump into Duos, and complete challenges to earn rewards.