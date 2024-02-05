Category:
It’s about time: Apex Legends is finally getting 120 FPS on consoles next season 

Yes, it's finally a reality.
Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Published: Feb 5, 2024 11:00 am
Conduit dives forward amidst bombs exploding around her.
Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends fans have ceaselessly had some demands over the years—including cross-save, next-gen, and even a Loba swimsuit skin. Respawn Entertainment is crossing off the last remaining loose end on that list in season 20 by bringing 120 FPS to next-gen consoles.

“We’re going to bring 120-hertz performance modes to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5,” design director Evan Nikolich announced at a press conference last week, adding that haptics and adaptive triggers for console controllers will also be implemented in the coming update.

Pathfinder with a trenchcoat on in Fight Night. His display shows a MRVN face with a heart.
Everyone liked that. Screenshot by Respawn Entertainment

Fans have been calling for Apex to support next-generation consoles for years. A native next-gen version of the shooter launched in March 2022, a little over two years into the game’s lifetime, and demands for 120 FPS in newer systems have been a borderline exhaustingly common sight since. With Breakout, however, the dream is finally coming to fruition, marking an important milestone for console users.

Higher frame rates can give players an edge over the competition in most games, and Apex can make that difference shine tremendously thanks to its fast-paced gunplay and movement. Shooting is more fluid at a higher frequency, and every frame helps when you want to hit an Octane mid-air or get that crunchy Kraber headshot on a moving target.

The native next-gen version launched in 2022 with 60Hz gameplay on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Respawn promised 120Hz gameplay for both consoles “in future updates,” though the studio didn’t set a date. Adaptive triggers and haptics for PS5 also appeared among the list of planned additions, again without a set release.

The long-anticipated update for next-gen consoles will be a vast improvement for those on consoles, doubling their framerate and making for a much better experience overall.

Apex’s next season, Breakout, kicks off on Feb. 13, and players can expect 120 FPS on next-gen consoles alongside one of the biggest system overhauls in the game’s history, as well as an anniversary event with the Straight Shot limited-time mode and balancing changes.

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.