‘I’m tired of f*****g losing’: ImperialHal is fed up with TSM’s performances in competitive Apex Legends

When you’ve won as much as ImperialHal has, you come to expect a certain level of excellence in everything you do. That’s an important mentality to maintain to stay on top in a game as competitive as Apex Legends.

Unfortunately, that mentality can also take a toll on you if those expectations aren’t met. And that’s probably what came into play when some of Hal’s frustrations boiled over in a recent stream where he vented to his chat about wanting to quit competitive Apex, or possibly change teams.

This isn’t the first time that Hal has spoken about the possibility of quitting competitive Apex when things aren’t going well. Notably, TSM had a rough go of things early on in last year’s Pro League before going on to win the Split One Playoffs and then following that performance up with a sixth-place finish at the Split Two Playoffs LAN in Sweden and a seventh-place at the ALGS Championship in North Carolina. In an interview with Dot Esports from February 2022, Hal admitted that he had contemplated quitting the competitive scene before TSM’s Split One Playoffs triumph.

This time, Hal’s complaints came after a lackluster tournament performance in the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex circuit, in which TSM finished in 18th after having to deal with a contested drop spot and other issues.

“I’m tired of fucking losing, bro,” Hal said to his chat. “I’m at the brink of, like, either not playing competitive anymore or just joining another team… I’d rather just not play instead of losing anymore.”

Hal went on to talk about his frustrations with how TSM has performed as a unit over the past few months and explained that he’s been completely dissatisfied with their performance heading into the next season of the Apex Legends Global Series. While all the members of the team are clearly some of the best players in the world, simple mistakes have plagued their play, according to Hal.

Of course, it seems genuinely unlikely that Hal changes teams with only a couple of weeks left before the beginning of the ALGS season. Other pros realize that as well and were quick to tweet out a couple of jokes about Hal’s comments.

And usually whenever Hal enters this sort of crisis mode, TSM’s performances and results start to pick right back up again, which would be great news for the team considering Pro League begins on Nov. 6.