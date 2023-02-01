How to watch the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs

The Apex Legends Global Series returns to LAN to start 2023, and by the end of the weekend, the first split champion of the ALGS year three will have been crowned.

The tournament, much like last year’s ALGS Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina, will be hosted in an arena where fans can take in the action live from the Copper Box Arena in London, U.K. But for the majority of viewers who want to take in the action, they’ll rely on the ALGS broadcast and streaming platforms to catch their favorite players in action.

The online broadcasts of the playoffs will again feature MultiView in the main Twitch broadcast, allowing viewers to watch from the point of view of any of their favorite players. But there are also plenty of other options for watching the ALGS Playoffs and fans should be able to find the correct vibe for whatever viewing experience they desire.

Check out the guide below for everything you need to know about how to watch the ALGS Split One Playoffs.

How to watch the ALGS Split One Playoffs: All streams

The main English-language broadcast can be accessed on the PlayApex Twitch channel. From here, viewers can also access the Command Center, which gives them MultiView options for different team POVs, the current map, and alternate language coverage of the event. The main broadcast for the event will also be streamed on the official ALGS YouTube page, but the YouTube stream will not have the Command Center or MultiView available for viewers.

If you want a less-polished and more unfiltered viewing experience, you can always check out the B stream hosted by NiceWigg and Greek on NiceWigg’s Twitch channel. While the pair are on location in London, they bring a familiar vibe from their streams to casting that some people prefer, and their B stream will also be the only way to watch the lobby that isn’t competing on-stage during the group stage of the event.

Finally, you can always check to see if your favorite Apex streamer is hosting a watch party for the event. While the pros can’t stream on their individual channels, there are still plenty of fan favorites that will most likely be watching with their viewers. And you can even get yourself some Apex Twitch drops by watching on Sunday, Feb. 5 during the final round through watching either the main broadcast or many popular streamers’ respective watch parties.

The ALGS Split One Playoffs begin on Feb. 2.