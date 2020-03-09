How to watch Code Red: Apex Legends tournament

BoomTV is back again with yet another Apex Legends Code Red tournament.

This time, 20 teams will fight it out for a whopping $50,000. The winning team will go home with $15,000.

The tournament features several familiar faces, such as Dr Disrespect, shroud, Seagull, and Skadoodle. The tournament will include a total of 60 players. Teams will score one point for each kill they pick up. After six rounds, the scores will then be tallied.

Here’s everything you need to know about the March 9 edition of Code Red, including the teams, format, prize pool, and schedule.

Teams

Team Players 1) Rogue, xcudie, Sapphirefk 2) Bcjump, Pjeh, Catzilla 3) Vsnz, Rprx, Br00d 4) Syncedez, Skadoodle, Seagull 5) Kandyrew, Nokokopuffs, Lurtea 6) GubbaTV, Xchocobars, CovertGG 7) StaycationTG, Kobi, 1girth 8) Galm, SmookQT, Moderntryhard 9) Imaqtpie, Shiphtur, Senzeeh 10) Pokelawls, M0xyy, Overpoweredow 11) Ninjayla, Draynilla, Casper 12) Katgunn, Dcop, Masternook 13) Glitterxplosion, Reps, Harrishheller 14) Huskerrs, Tannerslays, CalamitiTV 15) Lululuvely, Snip3down, Crowder 16) Nicewigg, Daltoosh, Jonny 17) Tsquared, ShivFPS, Knoqd 18) Trick2G, Tennp0, Yassuo 19) Grego, Averageaden, Aniemal 20) Dr Disrespect, Shroud, Bnans

Format

Twenty teams (60 total players)

Six rounds in custom game lobbies

Each elimination is worth one point

No placement points

No respawn farming

If points are tied after six rounds, tiebreakers are:

1) Total number of rounds won.

2) Player with highest individual eliminations across all rounds (if still tied, compare second highest from both teams, etc.).

Prize pool

Total: $50,000

First: $15,000

Second: $12,000

Third: $6,000

Fourth: $4,400

Fifth: $3,300

Sixth: $2,700

Seventh: $2,100

Eighth: $1,800

Ninth: $1,500

10th: $1,200

Schedule

Code Red’s Apex Legends tournament kicks off on Monday, March 9 at 3pm CT.

Where to watch

https://www.twitch.tv/drdisrespect

The tournament is available to watch on the official BoomTV website or alternatively on each of the participants’ individual streams.