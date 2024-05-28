How to fix Error Code 30005 in Apex Legends

Launch error 30005 in Apex Legends occurs when players try to launch the game. The remaining part of the message reads “CreateFile failed with 32,” which doesn’t provide enough information about fixes.

Apex Legends’ error code 30005 first appeared for me after installing a new patch. Following the update, this error started showing up consistently.

What is error code 30005 in Apex Legends?

The numbers make the error looks bigger than it’s. Image via Respawn

The error code 30005 in Apex Legends appears due to inconsistencies inside in-game files and Easy Anti-Cheat. Files can install in corrupted forms while downloading a new patch and trigger such errors, meaning this error can occur on its own even if you do nothing wrong.

How do you fix error code 30005 in Apex Legends?

The best fix for error code 30005 in Apex Legends is to delete the “.sys” file in the game’s installation folder.

Navigate to “C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyAntiCheat,” or go to your respective Apex Legends installation folder.

Delete the “.sys” file inside Easy Anti-Cheat.

If the error continues to show up after applying the fix above, you can turn off your firewall/anticheat, or set exemptions for everything EA/Apex Legends related. You should also download the latest available updates for your graphics drivers. In the meantime, download and install all pending Windows Updates as well to cover two bases at the same time.

Reinstalling Apex should be your last resort since there shouldn’t be a need for it in most cases. Before considering a reinstall, you can verify the integrity of the Game Files for Apex and try to repair the game.

Corrupted files can cause all sorts of errors in Apex. In most cases, files can go bad during installation when firewall/antivirus software interrupts the installation process, and you can ensure the integrity of game files by following the methods above.

