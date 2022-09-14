How many teams will compete in ALGS year 3?

Year three of the Apex Legends Global Series will have a $5 million prize pool and will see the best professional players in the world compete in three global LAN tournaments.

The professional circuit of Apex Legends will start in October 2022 with the preseason qualifiers and end in the summer of 2023 with the ALGS Championship. The split one playoffs will take place in the winter of 2022, while the split two playoffs will run in the spring of 2023. EA will reveal the exact dates at a later time.

Related: ALGS year 3 to feature 3 LAN tournaments and $5 million in prizing

The format for ALGS year three looks similar to what EA used for year two, as many people in the scene were expecting after its success. ALGS year two had 40 teams competing in each Pro League region, but that has been slightly tweaked for ALGS year three.

How many teams will play in ALGS year 3?

ALGS year three will have 30 teams competing in each Pro League, instead of the 40 teams that were featured in year two. EA has reduced the number of teams “to ensure the highest level of competition in this division.”

The 30 competing squads in each region’s Pro League will feature 22 invited teams while the remaining eight spots will be taken by Apex teams that earn their spot via the preseason qualifiers. So there will be a total of 150 teams competing in ALGS year three if we count all of the regions: APAC North, APAC South, North America, EMEA, and South America.

The list of invited organizations for ALGS year three includes 100 Thieves, Cloud9, DarkZero, Complexity, FURIA, TSM, NRG, and OpTic Gaming.