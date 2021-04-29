Here are all of Valkyrie’s skins in Apex Legends Legacy

She'll be so high up in the air, you might not even see her.

Apex Legends’ next season, Legacy, is bringing a new legend into the fray—and the skies belong to her.

Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara will take the fight to the skies in the Legacy update with a little help from her VTOL jets, which let her fly up in the air to reach the high ground or get out of a sticky situation. She's also armed with a salvo of rockets that deal damage and stun enemies, and her Skyward Dive is a free redeploy balloon for herself and the rest of the squad.

Legends have their own legacy to follow, but Valkyrie's weighs heavy on her shoulders. She's the daughter of Viper, one of the deadliest pilots in the Frontier and a mercenary who served for the Apex Predators. Her father died during the events of Titanfall 2 at the hands of Militia Pilot Jack Cooper.

After her father's death, Valkyrie's grief turned into a burden as she sought revenge for her father. She blamed the former leader of the Apex Predators, Kuben Blisk—now commissioner of the Apex Games. Blisk gave Valkyrie a choice: avenging her father or following her own path in the Games. And she chose the latter.

With a little help from her friend Rampart, she assembled a flight suit made out of the remnants of Viper's Titan. The gadget lets her fly up in the air, fire missiles, and even boost herself and her squad up in the blink of an eye—tools that will come in handy in the Apex Games.

Here are all of the Winged Avenger's legendary, epic, and rare skins.

Legendary skins

Titan Tested

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Military Grade

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Golden Opportunity

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Azure Blessing

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Epic skins

Hack the System

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Blockchain Reaction

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Daemon Hunter

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fiber Optics

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Heat Sync

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Rare skins

Death Adder

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Arachnophobia

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Backdraft

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Disruptor

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fishsticks

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Ornamental Nature

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Throwback

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Unicornucopia

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Electric Synapse

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Scribblers

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Sweet 16

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Desert Scorpion

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Running Fatigues

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Midnight Charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

In Bloom