Everything we know about Apex’s new Charge Rifle

Apex fans got their first glimpse at what’s in store for season three today after Respawn Entertainment shared a few of the season’s features, including the battle royale’s newest weapon: the Charge Rifle.

Respawn provided little information about the new gun but described it as an “obliterating directed-energy weapon” on the season announcement page. It’s still unclear if the gun will fire short bursts like Titanfall‘s version of the weapon or if it will be a beam of energy that requires a constant input of energy ammo.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Just last week, data miner That1MiningGuy discovered details about the Charge Rifle hidden in the battle royale’s code. The files describe the rifle as a tier 4 weapon, which could mean that it can be found only in carepackage drops like the Kraber or L-Star.

Images of the Charge Rifle first surfaced from the 2019 GME Conference. Similar images also caught first looks at Crypto, the game’s newest character, and the recently revealed Apex Legends physical editions, which go on sale next month. Additionally, the photos previewed an upcoming Halloween skin for Gibraltar.

Related: Here are all of the changes coming to Apex’s Ranked League series 2

Respawn confirmed the addition of the Charge Rifle today after announcing season three, which is named Meltdown. The season will introduce Crypto, a new battle pass, and a rehaul of the ranked mode’s points system.

Apex’s season three is set to kick off on Oct. 1, so fans won’t have to wait too long to try the Charge Rifle out for themselves.