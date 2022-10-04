Can you get badges in Apex Legends Shadow Royale?

Besides Heirlooms, some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends are badges. These decorative items are unlocked by completing different feats and can be equipped on your player banner to show off your skills to your squadmates and enemies. Some are easy to obtain, like the ones that show your highest rank at the end of a given season, while others, like the Wrath and Wake badges, are much harder to achieve.

In previous seasons, some players have found that achieving badges that require a certain number of kills or amount of damage per match are easier to achieve during the Shadow Royale LTM. During Shadow Royale, players respawn as shadows when killed, so it’s easy to do huge amounts of damage to squads that are sticking around.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting these rare badges in Apex‘s Shadow Royale.

Badges and Shadow Royale

Unfortunately, players will not be able to obtain badges like Wrath and Wake in Shadow Royale. According to GGRecon, prior to 2021’s iteration of Shadow Royale during Monsters Within, players could indeed use the mode to farm high amounts of damage and kills for the badges. After noticing that this was happening, Respawn released an update to prevent players from doing so. This change holds true for this year’s version of the mode: if you want to score some high-tier badges, you’ll need to do it in regular battle royale as usual.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to work toward in this year’s Fight or Fright event. There are plenty of new skins and other cosmetics available to celebrate the scary season. If modes are more your thing, this month-long event will feature three different LTMs on a weekly rotation, including the popular Control and the recently-added Gun Game. The centerpiece of the event is the Olympus After Dark map, a spookier version of the battle royale map that will appear in all of the LTMs.