Apex’s pirate-themed Raiders event brings Winter Express, Wattson Heirloom

Apex Legends is bringing some treasure to the holiday spirit this year.

Respawn Entertainment has revealed Raiders, the game’s pirate-themed end-of-year event, which runs between Dec. 7 and 21. The collection event is bringing a plethora of additions, including the returning Winter Express LTM and Wattson’s Heirloom set.

Though Apex ditched its usual end-of-year theme in 2021, the popular Winter Express game mode is returning for the duration of the event. The three-team LTM has players defend the train on World’s Edge. And this time, players can pick their loadout before heading into a fight, which adds more choices to define their playstyle or legend selection.

If you’re looking to jump into the event, though, get your sea legs ready. The Raiders collection focuses on pirate-themed cosmetics, including skins for several legends and weapons. A total of 24 new items will be in the shop, including skins for Bloodhound, Loba, Revenant, Valkyrie, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith. The R-301, Flatline, Rampage, Wingman, and C.A.R. will also get exclusive skins. These cosmetics will likely cost 1,800 Apex Coins, based on Respawn’s usual pricing.

Players don’t have to shell out cash to participate in the festivities, though. Fans can earn prizes just by playing during the event and the rewards include skins and two gun charms. One of them features Ash’s pet rat with a knife, while another comes with a Jolly Roger-style Revenant skull.

Players who acquire all 24 items in the collection will receive Wattson’s Heirloom set as a bonus. Her Energy Reader seems to double as a Nessie-themed virtual pet and odds are it will have some Nessie-related animations as Easter eggs.

In addition, the Raiders patch will bring minor balancing updates and will add support for custom crosshairs, giving players even more ways to fine-tune their preferences.