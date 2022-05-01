Apex’s $2.5 million ALGS Championship LAN kicks off in July

The grand finale of the 2022 ALGS season will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, between July 7 and 10. The details on location and date were revealed at the end of Apex Legends’ Stockholm LAN playoffs today, where Australian team Reignite won $250,000 for their first-place finish.

While a full list of the qualified teams isn’t yet available, 30 teams have already qualified, including most of the teams who were just competing in the $1 million prize pool playoff tourney that concluded this afternoon. Those who haven’t yet qualified for the Championships based on their performances in the regular ALGS season can still do so through two Last Chance Qualifier tournaments taking place in early May.

The ALGS Championship in Raleigh will follow a similar format as the Stockholm LAN. The competition will take place over four days, starting with a group stage on July 7, a bracket stage on July 8 and 9, and the finals on July 10. Split Two champions Reignite will look to defend their LAN victory and solidify the reputation of the APAC South region. Many considered the region to be a weak competitive ecosystem before they posted excellent performances in Stockholm, and another strong result will prove their success was no fluke.

While North America did well in the playoffs, teams like NRG and the newly signed OpTic Gaming still hope to prove themselves in the crucible of the international LAN format, while TSM will try to conjure up their old magic. EMEA teams are also in a bit of a tough spot after disappointing results at the Stockholm LAN. Many of that region’s top teams will be looking for redemption in Raleigh, as well as a big payday: the winners of the 2022 ALGS Championship will take home a $500,000 check for their efforts.