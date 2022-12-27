Apex pro gives away over $25K in gaming PCs and other charitable acts to celebrate the season of giving

Apex Legends player Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin recently provided roughly $25,000 in PCs, donated thousands for a BIPOC tournament, and helped fund other good deeds with his Twitch ad revenue this holiday season.

In October, HisWattson announced that he would start running ads on his Twitch channel and spend it on gaming equipment for members of his community who couldn’t afford it themselves.

Months ago, Apex streamer @HisWattson promised to donate his entire Twitch Ad revenue to kids in need



He has confirmed that over $25,000 in gaming PC’s, a dog surgery, tournament funds and Christmas presents have already been sent out. W pic.twitter.com/Dj40G9OylV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 27, 2022

The popular Apex streamer was originally against running ads on his stream but decided to use it as an opportunity to provide for his community. He ultimately teamed up with MSI to bring his idea to fruition, resulting in a positive holiday experience for many.

Last week, he provided an update, sharing he had “about 20 grand worth of PCs” that would go out soon.

didnt end up spending it all on pc's. donated 5k to fund a BIPOC tournament, donated 4k to help someones dog get surgery, and bought christmas presents for some kids. — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) December 21, 2022

A third update confirmed the PCs were sent out, but that $5,000 was used to fund a BIPOC tournament and another $4,000 was used to pay for a dog’s surgery. A portion of the money was also used to buy Christmas presents for children.

HisWattson is also currently running a public giveaway on Twitter for a $2,000 PC, explaining that he already gave around $25,000 in PCs to members of the community but wanted to donate one to the public.

Gave away around 25k in PCs to members of my community but decided to give another one out to the public. Good luck!!!!! — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) December 27, 2022

HisWattson is a professional Apex player for FURIA esports. His team most recently came in 11th place in the ALGS 2022 Split One Pro League – North America and third place at the JBL Quantum Cup 2022 – North America, according to Liquipedia.