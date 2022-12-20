Apex players spotlight massive flaw in ranked system by cheating in abandoned servers

This has to be a priority for the devs.

Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations.

Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.

Players on Reddit uncovered the emerging new Apex cheating tactic, saying “Chinese players [are] abusing empty Bahrain ranked servers to boost [to] Predator.”

This is where the questions started clogging up the comments, and some of them were definitely warranted. “I was under the impression that matches simply wouldn’t start if there weren’t enough players,” one Apex player said.

One thing people didn’t think about, is the Bahraini players wanting to play a simple game of Apex. One Bahraini gamer said, “I have to play on 100+ ping because of this shit and the server being (sic) empty.”

Turns out, this isn’t a Bahraini exclusive. Other countries have this issue, with Singapore being another hotspot for cheaters boosting their accounts.

Someone provided an excellent solution. When the cheaters are killing their friends, they’re rewarded RP for killing them each time. The amount doesn’t change depending on how many times you kill the same player.

“Just don’t give rp for player (sic) you killed more than twice,” an Apex player wisely commented.

Hopefully, the Apex Legends devs spot this and check out the Reddit forums to find solutions, and fast. It seems the community has all the answers already.