Apex player recreates what Octane’s face looks like without a mask

This is what the Adrenaline Junkie could look like when he's not in the Apex Games.

Octane’s mask is one of his trademarks in Apex Legends. He’s carried it with him in every in-game appearance, including legendary skins. But an Apex player tried to reconstruct what his face could look like without any gear.

The creator redesigned Octane’s face from several different existing skins. His default appearance provided the top half of his face, while the bottom part appears to have come from Octane’s The Victory Lap cosmetic, in which the Adrenaline Junkie wears a helmet. The bottom half of his face is reportedly rendered below the accessory, which gave fans a glimpse of what’s behind the mask.

None of the skins show Octane’s eyes (although one of them makes a brief appearance during the season two trailer), so the creator borrowed Mirage’s eyeballs to seal the deal.

Since Octane’s face is rendered below his helmet in certain skins, a collision bug allowed players to view the bottom half of his face if they stood too close. The idea behind the fan-made reconstruction, however, is to give a full picture of what Octavio may look like.

Although the fan-made render appears to be a close match, it’s evidently not official. Respawn hasn’t officially revealed Octane’s face and the render behind his helmet in some skins could be a placeholder.

Octane has played a significant role in the season quest so far. In “The Cranky Clown,” the legends tasked the Adrenaline Junkie with going on a date with a person of interest and gathering information on Loba’s relationship with Hammond Robotics. In “The Liberated Narc,” he decided to head out into Kings Canyon on his own to recover more parts of the artifact. He didn’t return, however, and Lifeline took the task of getting him back.