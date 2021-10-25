Apex’s new map Storm Point features Gravity Cannons, killer wildlife, and a larger area than World’s Edge

Respawn Entertainment broke down Storm Point, Apex Legends’ upcoming map, in a blog post today. Players should expect a lot of running around the map, whether they’re going to one of the 17 POIs or just trying to get away from the killer wildlife.

Storm Point brings a host of new additions to the game, including spiders, the return of Prowlers (not the SMG), and Gravity Cannons, all in a map that’s “about 15 percent larger than World’s Edge,” according to Respawn. Here’s what’s new in Storm Point.

Killer wildlife

As if getting third-partied wasn’t dangerous enough already, Storm Point also features two different species that can try to kill you: spiders and Prowlers.

The spiders (presumably the Carthage Spiders from the season nine quest, The Legacy Antigen) are “ranged, web-spitting enemies that choose to engage with their potential meals from afar before sinking their teeth into them,” the blog post reads.

Luckily for players, they seem to only surface after dealing damage to the spider eggs, based on the wording of the post, so players can move past them without worrying as long as they keep their trigger fingers in check.

Storm Point is also bringing in Prowlers. We’ve seen them before in Bloodhound’s Trials on World’s Edge and as enemies during the playable missions in the season five quest, The Broken Ghost. On Storm Point, however, you’re venturing into their native habitat and they won’t take kindly to it.

Prowlers “hunt in packs” and will be patrolling their (very distinctive) dens. “If they spot you, they’ll be sure to warn that you’re getting too close and aren’t too friendly to uninvited guests,” the blog post says, meaning there likely is a safe distance you can step in if you don’t see them or just want to try to pet them. Of course, they won’t take kindly to that either.

If you’re looking for wildlife that won’t murder you, Kings Canyon’s flyers are also a part of the setting, letting you shoot them to get some sweet loot out of the death boxes they have in their claws.

Nests will be “static and finite, meaning every match they are always in the same place, with the same type of wildlife and only small variations in their numbers,” the blog post reads. After clearing the nest, you’ll gain a couple of different rewards, according to the blog post.

Smart loot drops: The rewards you get are affected by your loadout. If you’re using heavy weapons, for instance, you can get heavy ammo or attachments as drops, based on the wording of the post. You can also get consumables and “other goodies.”

Evo Points: Killing wildlife will evolve your Evo Shield but only by a small percentage of damage dealt. Flyers are also part of the equation.

Crafting Materials: Finishing out a nest gives nearby players a “lump of crafting materials which are divided evenly among each squad member in the nest at time of completion.” This means that the W-key’ing Octane won’t get a thing if he’s halfway across the map.

Gravity Cannons

Storm Point is bringing another way to move around the map. Most Jump Towers are gone from Storm Point. Instead, the new map offers Gravity Cannons, a different (and stylish) way to traverse the map.

“Step inside of one and it will launch you in a pre-determined direction,” the blog post reads. “While traveling through the air, you have pitch control and can land to the sides of the receiving points of the Gravity Cannon to avoid traps and other dangers. You also have complete control of your weapons, grenades, tactical abilities, and ultimates when traveling through the air.”

https://media.contentapi.ea.com/content/dam/apex-legends/common/articles/storm-point/gravity-lift.mp4 Video via Respawn Entertainment

POIs

In addition to the mechanics, Respawn broke down Storm Point’s POIs, from Antenna to Thunder Watch. You can find the official breakdown of each area on the map in the blog post. If you’re not looking to land at a popular POI, though, you can also go to the smaller camps near some areas and hope for some good loot.

Apex’s 11th season, Escape, is set to go live on Nov. 2.