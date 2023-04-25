Apex Legends’ Veiled collection event hits live servers with shiny new skins, LTM, and Mythic Prestige skin

As season 16 draws to a close, Apex Legends is celebrating with one last hurrah. The fourth and final event of the season, Veiled, is now on the live servers, giving players plenty of reasons to jump back into the battle royale before season 17 kicks off.

The Veiled collection event hit the live servers across all platforms today. There are a total of 24 cosmetics to collect, including legend and weapon skins, banners, and emotes. Most of the cosmetics are centered around a golden, masked theme (hence the event’s name, “Veiled”). As is customary for collection events, players can unlock the Legendary skins for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals. There’s also a free rewards track that hands out Epic skins for Newcastle and the Mozambique if you’re not looking to spend any of those hard-earned Apex Coins.

Unmask yourself and become the legend you were meant to be 🎭 the Veiled Collection Event is now live on all platforms!



We've also switched on double XP in unranked Duos and Trios so you can finish the season with a bang ✨ pic.twitter.com/fpXZMxelBT — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 25, 2023

Players who collect all 24 cosmetic items while the event is live will automatically unlock Caustic’s Mythic Prestige skin, Apex Contagion. This spooky look features the Toxic Trapper in a silvery metallic and neon green suit that evolves as players dish out more damage. The final stage of this skin equips Caustic with a digital, skull-like face and a unique finisher that will have players blowing chunks—and we mean literally.

If cosmetics aren’t your thing, no worries. The event is also introducing a new way to play the game. While Veiled is live, players can queue up for a game of Team Deathmatch with the limited-time Unshielded Deadeye mode. In this mode, players will have one of the following rotating loadouts that will test their aim:

Wingman and 30-30 Repeater

Hemlok and G7 Scout

Kraber and Sentinel

Similarly, there are no care packages, shields, or helmets to block your headshots in this mode. The first team to reach 50 kills wins. Think you got what it takes? Queue up and find out.

Related: Apex Legends players call for boycott amid growing frustration with skin-focused events

The Veiled event will run until May 9, which is when season 17 kicks off. The next season will introduce a new legend named Ballistic, changes to World’s Edge and the Firing Range, and weapon challenges.