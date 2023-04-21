Apex Legends players call for boycott amid growing frustration with skin-focused events

Apex Legends‘ next Collection Event was revealed on April 20, and while Veiled will offer a lot of exclusive skins to buy, players are calling for a boycott due to growing frustration over those numerous events.

The event will feature a new game mode called Unshielded Deadeye, but its main focus will be the new exclusive skins up for grabs in the shop until May 9.

In a Reddit thread shared on April 21, a player said they were “over” Collection events, shocked that the developer showed those skin-focused events were the priority considering they feel the game is “in a horrible state.” They called for a boycott of the event.

“The devs are really showing their true colors continuing trying to make cash grabs as opposed to fixing all of the issues and putting this off to next season. It’s getting ridiculous,” they wrote.

Collection Events usually welcome a lot of new cosmetics, as well as one high-tier item that will be rewarded to players who will get all exclusive cosmetic items from the event. It also features one returning or new game mode, as well as challenges that give some free rewards upon completion.

Within 2023’s first five months, Respawn Entertainment is rolling out six Collection Events, which is twice as many as in the entirety of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The developer is clearly doubling down on those events, which is frustrating for players who’re not willing to cash in for skins at all. “We’re supposed to spend money on skins? I haven’t spent a dime,” wrote one of the thread’s top comments.

The thread stirred up some debate in the community. Many players agreed they were frustrated to see that many events where they couldn’t enjoy most of the content rolled out, while others argued teams that worked on quality and gameplay were different from skin designers. “Be mad at the bugs and the servers, sure, but I don’t think that has anything to do with cosmetics in the big picture,” wrote another comment.

Apex Legends‘ Veiled Collection Event will launch on April 25 and will last until May 9.