Leak shows Apex Legends’ newest prestige skin—and it blows toxic chunks

Apex Legends’ newest Prestige skin has fully leaked in all its glory and it’s absolutely disgusting—but in the best way possible.

A description of the Prestige skin for Caustic previously leaked last month, but now, players can get a look at what the pricey cosmetic looks like in-game thanks to a data mine of the newest Apex update by data miner and leaker KralRindo.

The skin, named Apex Contagion, has Caustic decked out in some awesome-looking green armor that only gets more and more badass over time as players level it up, bulking the armor up, adding a skull visor, and more.

The final version of the skin adds a helmet to the green skull visor, along with more spiky armor on the shoulders and other areas of the fart-man’s armor set. But the final unlock for the skin may be its best and most disgusting feature.

On the ApexUncovered Reddit, a sneak peek of the finisher for Caustic’s Apex Contagion skin may have you second-guessing having such a big lunch. But, in the end, it’s still just really awesome and well done.

In the finisher, Caustic kicks the enemy player down before his mask unhinges itself and opens up like some sort of alien-snake hybrid, allowing him to spray bright green toxic vomit all over his poor victim to finish them off like something out of an old Mortal Kombat game.

The skin will be coming to the game as the final reward of an upcoming collection event, meaning Caustic mains will have to spend upwards of $160 to earn the right to puke all over their foes.