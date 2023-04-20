All new legend skins in Apex Legends’ Veiled event

The newest event to hit Apex Legends in season 16, the Veiled collection event, is launching on April 25. With a runtime of two weeks, the event will be available right up until season 17 is slated to launch on May 9, giving players a fashionably bourgeois set of skins for a variety of legends and weapons available to purchase in the masquerade-themed event store.

As with all of the collection events that have preceded Veiled, the event store in question will have 24 limited-time cosmetics on offer that can be acquired via both Apex Coins and Crafting Metals depending on the resources players have on hand. In the same vein, a player acquiring all 24 of those cosmetics will also mean they automatically receive the new Mythic item headlining the event—this time in the form of a Caustic Prestige skin.

Even for those not looking to put down money during the Veiled event, a free reward tracker will still offer up a variety of goodies to chase in the form of charms, sprays and skins by engaging with daily challenges and the event’s limited-time mode: TDM Unshielded Deadeye.

Whether your eyes are set on adding some ballroom wardrobe to your collection of legend cosmetics or the Caustic Prestige skin strikes you as a worthy prize, here’s a look at all of the new legend skins that are coming with the Apex Legends Veiled collection event.

All new legend and weapon skins in Apex Legends’ Veiled event

Prestige skin

Caustic’s “Apex Contagion” skin

Legendary skins

Octane with matching CAR skin

Gibraltar’s “Court Executioner” with matching Sentinel skin

Rampart’s “Soiree Away” with matching Spitfire skin

Wattson with matching R-99 skin

Epic skins

Valkyrie

Pathfinder

Loba and Wraith

The Veiled collection event is live in Apex Legends from April 25 to May 9 across all platforms, giving players a two week window to snatch these skins up for themselves.