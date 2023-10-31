Apex Legends season 19, featuring Conduit and cross progression, is now live

Resurrection, season 18 of Apex Legends, thematically ends on Halloween. Season 19, Ignite, is now live for all regions and platforms, introducing the new support legend Conduit, an updated Storm Point, changes to the ranked and respawn systems, and more.

Conduit, the new support legend joining the cast, has been teased for years after the earliest data mines predicted her arrival alongside Catalyst. Her team-oriented kit gives her extra speed when away from teammates, an in-battle shield heal for herself and an ally, and a launchable electric barrier, which lets her control the flow and pace of any fight with the right positioning and timing.

Conduit is just the first big content upgrade to season 19; Storm Point is also receiving its second map update after its season 11 launch and Newcastle’s introduction in season 13. After a devastating storm, the Apex Games looks to rebuild the iconic map with six new POIs, including Wattson’s Pylon, the newest Town Takeover that replaces the old Antenna POI.

Additionally, Storm Point POIs like Barometer and the new Zeus Station make their way to all Mixtape modes, with World’s Edge exiting the map rotation for the season.

Gone are the days of tracking down your deathbox. One of the biggest season 19 changes includes the new respawning system. Fallen allies now exit the drop ship with their weapons, some ammo, and even their current level shields from when they were eliminated, bringing a greater emphasis to keeping your entire team alive for the game by grabbing banners or crafting them from a replicator thanks to the new support legend Conduit.

One consistent problem in past Apex seasons is the ratting strategy in ranked, where players hide away in the corner of the map without fighting for easy placement points. Respawn’s newest solution to the problem is the Promotional Trials, a set of challenges players must complete to progress to the next ranked tier.

Once a player reaches the LP threshold to rank up, they must complete the Trial within a given number of five to 10 matches. These trials include winning a game or finishing above a certain rank with a predetermined amount of kills and assists. Successful players will progress to the next ranked tier with 250 LP for their efforts, while those who fail will lose LP and must reach their rank tier threshold to try the Trial again.

Finally, cross progression is available for all users and platforms upon launching Apex for the first time, allowing users to migrate all of their unlocked cosmetics and currency underneath their EA account, besides the platform-exclusive content like the Xbox Founder’s Edition items. Any players who do not log in during the new migration period will automatically be migrated at a later date.

If you’re eager to try out the new legend and changes, or just looking for a reason to get back into Apex, season 19 offers the best opportunity to jump back into the battle royale. Ignite is downloadable on all platforms, and lasts for three months, ending on Feb. 13, 2024.