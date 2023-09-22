Who is Conduit in Apex Legends? All leaked Conduit abilities and lore

The leaks are leaking as Season 18 of Apex Legends rolls onwards, providing plenty of hints of what we can expect to see in the battle royale during its next season.

One of these leaks has caught plenty of attention; once-axed legend Conduit is allegedly coming to the game next season, though she’s kind of wibbly in terms of lore, name, and appearance right now.

Conduit should be the S19 legend



Yes, that Conduit that has been scrapped 1 quadrillion years ago — Osvaldatore (@Osvaldatore) June 26, 2023

So who is this mysterious, supposed new addition to Apex Legends? Here’s what we know about who Conduit used to be, and who she seems to be shaping up to be in Season 18.

All leaked Conduit abilities in Apex Legends

Most of what we know about Conduit’s potential abilities are from the huge future legends leak from over a year ago. As such, all of these abilities are subject to change. While that particular leak nailed Newcastle’s abilities and got most of Vantage’s kit correct, legends like Catalyst and Ballistic both changed significantly from what was shown in the leak.

What we know about Conduit from that leak is that they’re all about shields.

Passive: Capacitance

Conduit’s leaked passive from over a year ago gave them the ability to passively regenerate their own shields, with a stacking bonus for nearby allies and having the respawn banners of any fallen teammates. If we had to guess, this ability has likely changed significantly, since this passive was essentially given to Wattson long ago.

Tactical: Arc Flash

This leaked tactical would make Conduit the only legend with the ability to give their allies something of a burst heal to shields. Interestingly, this shield heal is taken from Conduit’s own shields, making the ability high risk, high reward for what will probably be a split-second decision to use it in many fights.

Ultimate: Alternating Current

The leaked ultimate ability gives Conduit an “arc cluster bomb” that damages enemy shields in the blast radius. Conduit’s own shields are healed for the amount of damage dealt by the cluster bomb. Certainly helpful if Conduit just used their tactical to heal up an ally and needs more shields for themselves.

All leaked Conduit lore in Apex Legends

Conduit’s name first showed up in a leak from 2019. Fans initially theorized that Conduit would be Crypto’s sister, but that no longer seems to be the case. Another popular theory has been that Catalyst’s friend Margo (featured in the former’s Stories from the Outlands short) would turn out to be Conduit, mostly due to the similar lightning pattern the two share under their eyes.

But, according to well-regarded Apex Legends leaker ThordanSmash, the truth behind Conduit’s identity is much wilder. In his video on the subject, ThordanSmash said that he has been told Conduit is actually the daughter of Lifeline and Octane who has traveled back in time from 20 years into the future.

He notes that time travel already textually exists in the Titanfall universe, which therefore means it would in Apex Legends as well. Horizon is trying to time travel to reunite with her son, so it’s definitely not outside the realm of possibility.

All that said, none of this is confirmed, so take these insights with a grain of salt, as the details could change, or be a bamboozle similar to Revenant’s debut in the game and Respawn’s infamous Forge misdirection.

