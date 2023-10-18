All leaked Conduit abilities in Apex Legends

At this point, it seems inevitable that Conduit will be the season 19 character in Apex Legends, and as has been the case for the last few seasons, we have some leaks that hint at her abilities.

Part of the batch of legends leaked in a massive future Apex content dump before season 13, we now know that the new legend is Filipino, and there are hints at her connection to the Titanfall universe floating around as well.

But what can the legend do? We don’t know for certain yet, but we do have some hints.

All leaked Apex Legends Conduit character abilities

We still don’t know exactly how Conduit will play in Apex, but the best bet for an accurate leak currently seems to be Osvaldatore.

Conduit (S19)



PAS: teammates out of TAC range -> 40% speed boost for her

TAC: heal 25 shields, multiple charges

ULT: unbreakable Wattson fences



Rowenna, 🇵🇭, 27, has sister, blue/yellow armor made from a Titan, LL+Ramp+Hori personality, Seer fan, TF|2 involved in backstory — Osvaldatore (@Osvaldatore) October 8, 2023

After Respawn released a teaser featuring Tagalog, Osvaldatore’s post was vindicated at least in correctly predicting Conduit would be Filipino. With that in mind, here’s the rest of Conduit’s abilities according to the leak.

Passive

Conduit’s passive ability, according to this leak, gives her a 40-percent speed boost when she’s out of range to use her tactical ability on her teammates. This would be a speed boost akin to Octane’s Stim speed while sprinting, and a little bit faster than Bangalore’s Double Time passive speed.

Importantly, Osvaldatore indicated that this passive doesn’t work if Conduit doesn’t have any living teammates in the game, which makes the ability more of a “catch-up” gimmick as opposed to one that can be abused when flying around a match solo.

Tactical

Conduit’s tactical will let her heal the shields of teammates for 25 shield health and has multiple charges that can be expended. As the passive ability indicates, there’s a certain range Conduit has to remain within in order to heal her teammates.

It’s unclear if this ability provides an instant burst heal, or if the ability triggers a “filling up” health mechanic similar to Lifeline’s D.O.C. drone.

Ultimate

This is the ability with the least amount of information here: “unbreakable Wattson fences.” Wattson fences are strong in the right context and making them unbreakable definitely gives them added value, but there would also need to be some other key differences in order for this to really feel like an ultimate.

The Conduit fence would probably need to be bigger and taller than a Wattson fence, considering half the Apex cast can now simply fly over Wattson fences that are placed out in the open. Otherwise, that ultimate would likely only have value similar to Wattson: around buildings and closed-in spaces.

One ability description in this leak does make all of them feel accurate: Conduit being able to heal ally shields. In pretty much every rumor and leak we’ve seen of Conduit, there is some form of a tactical shield heal that she can give to allies. It would make sense if this was something of the cornerstone ability that Respawn built her around, changing other abilities along the way.

We’ll likely know more about Conduit’s abilities when her Stories from the Outlands trailer is released on Oct. 19.

