Apex Legends’ latest teaser could point to first town takeover in 4 seasons

The first takeover event in over one year is finally being teased.

Apex Legends would be nothing without its iconic cast of playable characters and its ever-expanding number of maps. With each season and event, major changes are made to certain maps, expanding, destroying, or transforming iconic POIs into completely different areas for players to explore, with some themed directly around the legends themselves.

Following the release of the Dressed To Kill event on June 20, Respawn has now added a new in-game teaser to Storm Point, hinting at a rumored map update and town takeover plans.

Computer screens in Storm Point’s Command Center have been changed from their usual displays to a new screen that reads: “Weather Outlook: Storm event approaching. Follow standard procedures. Prevention systems operational. Check back for updates.”

These in-game teasers have been heavily supported by data miners and leakers who found supporting evidence as early as February pointing to potential Storm Point map changes. The Wall, Highpoint, Lightning Rod, and Thunderwatch are all set to receive overhauls with the addition of two new POIs, Amp Station and Pylon, direct references to Wattons’ abilities and hinting at her own town takeover event.

New zone locations added to Storm Point!

They only have codename and the area zone they are possibly in



Pylon sounds like wattson town takeover pic.twitter.com/E5ApWgkO0Y — KralRindo (@kralrindo) February 19, 2023

Apex town takeovers are special POIs themed directly around one legend’s lore and abilities, often introduced with additional collection events. Ten of the 24 playable legends have had a town takeover on four of Apex’s five maps. But Respawn has shied away from adding more in the past year; the last town takeover was in season 13’s Awakening event, where Lifeline’s Clinic was introduced to Olympus.

The significance of a town takeover provides immense gameplay benefits relating to a legend’s ability kit, as specialty weapons, consumables, and other features can be found at each town takeover. Lifeline’s Clinic in Olympus guarantees high-tier loot items and a Care Package, Rampart’s Big Maude in World’s Edge provides custom fully-kitted weapons, and Crypto’s Map Room in Kings Canyon gives a free Recon Class scan, regardless of which legend is being used.

A town takeover relating to Wattson could provide specialty shield buffs to a team or entry to previously inaccessible parts of the map, relating to the shield regeneration abilities from her passive and Interception Pylon abilities.

If the teasers and rumors prove true, Wattson will be the sole legend to own a town takeover on Storm Point, the first in over a year. Fans can continue hunting for more clues and teasers until more official news comes out as Storm Point is one of three maps in season 17’s map rotation for trios, duos, and ranked.

