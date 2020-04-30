Apex Legends’ Ranked Series 4 will add a reconnect feature and maintain midseason splits

The next season will bring a series of changes to ranked.

Apex Legends‘ Ranked Series Four is bringing in a mixture of fan-requested features and familiar elements from the third series.

Respawn will add a reconnect feature for players who encounter unexpected issues in their competitive games and revisit its Loss Forgiveness system. But not everything is new. Familiar elements, such as a midseason split and map rotation, will still be a part of the series.

The next competitive season will feature a midseason split like its predecessor. “Changing maps, and the soft RP reset both performed well and kept things interesting over the whole season,” the design team said. Ranked Series Four will kick off on Kings Canyon and switch to World’s Edge after a midseason split on June 23.

Ranked Series Four is adding a long-anticipated reconnect feature as a means to mitigate possible connectivity issues. The element is a particularly frequent fan demand due to possible bugs and crashes involving Apex.

“If you get disconnected due to internet weather, a quick brownout, or a crash in the game—you can now just restart and if the session is still ongoing you will reload right back into the session,” the design team said. Respawn will reveal more information “in the final patch notes,” likely on May 12.

The design team also revisited Loss Forgiveness to curb abuse. The feature allows players to negate their RP loss with certain conditions, but Respawn is fine-tuning it to increase the fairness of competitive matches.

Ranked Series Four kicks off on May 12 alongside Apex‘s fifth season, called Fortune’s Favor. Respawn revealed the upcoming legend, Loba, today in an episode of Apex‘s Stories from the Outlands series.