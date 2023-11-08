Apex Legends players share the tips and tricks every player should master

Apex Legends players are sharing the vital mechanics, tips, and one-off tricks that they’ve learned which have improved their gameplay drastically and are ideal for both fledging players looking to dive in and seasoned vets aiming to better their skills.

The discussion was sparked on social media this week, with players far and wide sharing the elements of Apex that helped them become better accustomed to the game. From weapon-specific tips to general gameplay, there’s something here for everybody.

One player emphasized understanding and learning how to hot-swap shields was paramount to their Apex competitive experience. Shields are important components of the game as it quite literally shields you from incoming damage.

They said to make sure to swap to another shield with full bars even if it’s a lower-level shield than yours rather than being greedy and keeping what you have. “Two white shield bars is [sic] better than zero purple shield bars,” they said.

Another popular tip was to make sure not to default to purely aiming down sights. ADS is usually triggered by your right mouse button, and while this is a good idea in medium to long-range fights to tighten up your aim, it’s not a good idea to do this when the opponent is point blank in front of you as your field of view gets limited by the scope.

Learning the effective ranges of common weapons and when to alternate between ADS and hip firing is key in Apex according to the player, as well as maintaining your aim while strafing. “ADS to hip fire back to ADS etc. makes your strafe speed a lot faster and switching reduces the spread on your hipfire.”

Another pointed out how important of an element sound can be in a battle royale like Apex. “Firing your weapon in a battle royal is akin to yelling ‘Hey, everybody, look at me! I’m over here’,” they said. Position yourself in such a way that, when you do fire at your opponent, you won’t give them any easy outs and can eliminate them before they get a chance to react.

The thread is full of other tips, but I believe these three are incredibly important and should be implemented in all of your Apex games. As with any game, the more you play and the more you learn, the better you become.