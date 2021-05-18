Apex Legends’ Mirage Edition now available for purchase

The Mirage Edition of Apex Legends is now available for purchase. The bundle comes with an exclusive Mirage skin, a matching visual for the Volt SMG, a gun charm and badge set, and a heap of Apex Coins all for $19.99.

The “Show Stopper” visual gives Mirage a technologic cowboy look complete with a mustache and a visor. It's a mix of Soldier: 76 and McCree, with just a splash of Dutch van der Linde from Red Dead Redemption. And it's just the first part of the set, though.

The Mantlepiece Volt skin overhauls the SMG's look to make it match Mirage's chest armor. It's like the Rule of Law R-99 skin had a technologic big brother.

Of course, Respawn wouldn't miss the chance to give fans some cowboy boots to wear (sort of) with the Boots N' All weapon charm. And players who purchase the edition will get a Holo Star banner badge. The last element in the set is 1,000 Apex Coins (worth $9.99), enough to buy a season pass.

The new edition is available for sale on all applicable platforms, including Origin, Steam, and the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores, for $19.99.

Mirage is one of the most beloved characters in Apex, but it took him a while to receive his own item set. Respawn kicked off the trend of legend editions in September 2019 with special items for Bloodhound and Lifeline. The company has subsequently released additional versions for Pathfinder, Octane, and Gibraltar.