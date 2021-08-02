The Apex Legends Emergence update will be released tomorrow—and fans have a lot of new content to look forward to.

Season 10 will introduce the new legend Seer, the perfect choice for players who want to keep track of their enemies. Fans can also enjoy new updates to World’s Edge, the Rampage LMG, Ranked Arenas, and adjustments to weapons and legends, alongside other quality-of-life changes.

Here are the patch notes for Apex’s Emergence update.

Seer is here

Seer is the new legend joining the Apex Games in season 10—and he’s bringing a unique set of skills to the battlefield. His Heart Seeker passive ability allows players to hear the heartbeats of enemies while aiming down sights, even when they’re not holding a weapon. The Tactical Focus of Attention ability summons microdrones that emit a “focused, delayed blast” that goes through walls. This reveals enemies and their health bars and interrupts their actions.

Players can reveal the footsteps and enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within a sphere of microdrones by using Seer’s Exhibit ultimate ability. His Class Passive ability also allows him to use survey beacons to reveal the next circle’s location.

World’s Edge updates

The Emergence update will change World’s Edge, which has been devastated by the aggressive mining by the Harvester. Players can explore the new Climatizer and Lava Siphon points of interest, which replaced the Refinery and Sorting Factory, respectively. Players can find more information on the map changes on EA’s website.

The Rampage is ready to dominate

Apex players can finally get their hands on the new Rampage LMG in season 10. This high-powered LMG delivers significant damage but does have the slowest firing rate in the game. Players can charge the Rampage with Thermite Grenades, though, increasing its rate of fire and turning it into a deadly killing machine.

Show your skill in Ranked Arenas

The Emergence update introduces a new exciting mode for competitive players: Ranked Arenas. This new game mode pits two teams of three in a smaller, competitive format. Players need to complete 10 placement matches to determine their initial Match Marking Rank (MMR) and starting rank. In this mode, winning is the only thing you need to worry about, so get your squad together and get ready to dominate.

The available weapons in the traditional arenas game mode have been replaced with the Prowler and Ramage, adding a nice change of pace. Here’s a full list of the arenas price and abilities adjustments in the latest update:

L-STAR

Level one: 100 to 150

Level two: 200 to 250

Level three: 300 to 350

30-30 Repeater

Level one: 200 to 150

Bocek Bow

Base: 600 to 500

Charge Rifle

Base: 700 to 600

Level one: 250 to 200

Level two: 300 to 200

Level three: 400 to 450

EVA-8

Base: 300 to 350

Mastiff

Base: 400 to 350

Peacekeeper

Base: 500 to 350

Fuse

Knuckle Cluster: 75 to 100

Horizon’s Gravity Lift starting charges reduced from two to one.

Mirage’s Psyche Out starting charges reduced from three to two.

Bloodhound’s free scans while in Beast of the Hunt reduced from three to two.

Legend updates

Several legends will also receive adjustments in the Emergence update. Here’s a full list of the changes:

Fuse

Enemies caught inside the ring of fire from Fuse’s Motherlode ultimate are now revealed to Fuse’s team.

Knuckle Cluster Tactical explosion duration increased by 100 percent.

Grenadier Passive can be toggled on and off to throw ordnance normally.

Horizon

Reduced the slow after the initial Black Hole pull.

Bumped Horizon gravity lift-up speed to a happy medium between 9.1 and Legacy update launch values.

Revenant

There’s now a visual and audio cue when Death Totem protection is about to end which can be seen/heard by other players.

Added a brief slow after being recalled to Death Totem.

Caustic

Gas damage starts at five, increases by one every other tick indefinitely.

Cooldown on Tactical has been reduced from 25 seconds to 20 seconds.

Ultimate cooldown has been reduced 3.5 minutes to three minutes. Duration reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.

Weapon changes

The Prowler is returning to floor loot in season 10, while the M600 Spitfire is taking its place in supply drops. The Alternator SMG will also be in supply drops this season.

Players can also now use the Boosted Loader, which increases reload speed and overloads the next magazine with extra rounds when reloading near empty. This hop-up will be equipable with the Hemlok Burst AR and the Wingman. To make room for this option, the Anvil Receiver and Quickdraw Holster are vaulted for now.

The Peacekeeper, Rampage, RE-45, Flatline, and Charge Rifle are now included in the fully kitted rotation. The Wingman, Bocek, R99, Hemlock, and Sentinel will no longer appear as fully kitted weapons.

Here’s a full list of other adjustments to weapons and attachments:

Magazine attachments

Reload speed increase associated with magazines has been moved to the equivalent stock rarity tier.

Stock attachments

All stocks now offer increased reload speed (instead of magazines)

Marksman Weapons (30-30 Repeater, G7 Scout, Triple-Take) now take Sniper Stocks instead of Tactical Stocks

Sniper Stocks on Marksman weapons will offer increased stability and sway reduction with slightly reduced handling bonuses (from tactical stocks)

Light machine guns

Reduced the headshot multiplier for all LMGs from 2.0 to 1.75

Increased the limbshot multiplier for all LMGs from 0.75 to 0.85

Pistols

Reduced handling time for all pistols by around 10 percent

Raise, Holster, Zoom In/Out time

L-STAR

Now takes Energy Magazines—Mags on the L-STAR work differently than other weapons because of its unique interaction with ammo. Instead they will allow the L-STAR to fire more shots before it overheats and allow it to cool-off its heat build up slightly faster.

Now take Barrels for recoil reduction

Projectile VFX scale reduced by roughly half

First-Person on-hit impact effect intensity reduced

Hipfire spread increased

Prowler Burst PDW

Time Between Burst increased from 0.2 to .24

M600 Spitfire

Damage increased from 18 to 19

Hip Fire Spread back to season eight pre-nerf values

Purple Mag Size increased from 50 to 55

Alternator

Reintroducing the Disruptor Rounds which come equipped on a Supply Drop Alternator

Disruptor Rounds – Increase shield damage by 40 percent

Disruptor Rounds can only be found on Alternators from the Supply Drop

30-30 Repeater

Reload speed from stocks is increased.

EVA-8

Significantly reduced bolt fire-rate scaling for each rarity tier

Base fire-rate remains unchanged

Quality-of-life updates

The Emergence update also adds several quality-of-life updates designed to improve gameplay. Players can enjoy the Win Streak badge, which tracks a player’s performance and highlights their win streaks. There’s also a new “Hold On” ping that players can use in response to enemy pings.

New sound effects were added to the Gold Backpack’s revive, providing additional feedback when players are “close to but not in line-of-sight of revives.” The Heirloom store now gives players a better view of all items related to that specific item and an updated Open Pack button shows how many packs are left of each available type.

Players can also see the bugs addressed in the latest update in the official patch notes. Apex season 10 is set to start tomorrow, Aug. 3.

