Apex Legends Double Take patch notes

It’s about time for another collection event in Apex Legends, which comes in the form of Double Take. This means there will be 24 Double Take limited-time skins and cosmetics in the game, which players will work toward unlocking throughout the season.
As a breath of fresh air, Double Take cosmetics will be accessible via direct unlock alongside event packs when it starts on June 25. This allows players to single out their favorite cosmetics and only unlock their preferred ones in a non-RNG way in Apex Legends.
You’ll also get to show your new cosmetics to your friends more often this season as Quads mode debuts in the Double Take event, taking the place of Duos. Here are the patch notes for Apex’s Double Take event.
All Double Take update patch notes in Apex Legends
Legend changes
Altar
- Crypto EMP now affects all players affected by Void Passage.
Bangalore
- Players affected by Smoke Launchers will be highlighted in white and visible to others in the smoke, in a 20-meter range.
Bloodhound
- Beast of the Hunt’s Threat indicator can’t be seen through smoke or gas anymore.
- For the level two upgrade, the ultimate charge of Raven’s Blessing was reduced by five percent to 20 percent.
- For the level three upgrade, Sighthound’s cooldown was reduced by half, only when the ultimate is active.
- Flock removes enemy range requirements for White Raven spawns.
Pathfinder
- Down & Away upgrade allows Tac to recharge whenever Pathfinder helps knock down an enemy or gets the final blow himself, within a three-second window.
Revenant
- Grim Reaper upgrade triggers Tag recharge when Revenant knocks and assists knocks within a three-second window.
Weapon changes
G7 Scout
- Damage increased by one to 33.
- Rate of fire buffed.
- Slight recoil adjustments.
Havoc Rifle
- All mag sizes were reduced by four.
Longbow DMR
- Headshot multiplier buffed by 0.10 to 2.25.
R-99 SMG
- Improvements to reduce hip-fire randomness.
Rampage LMG
- Changes in firing animation to reduce vertical movement during ADS.
Weapon Rarity Sets
- Peacekeeper’s Blue and Purple variants
- Optic’s now 1x Hcog, previously was 2x Bruiser.
- Charge Rifle and Sentinel’s Purple variants
- Optic’s now 4-8x compared to the previous 2-4x.
- Gunrun remains 2-4x.
4x-10x Digital Threat Scopes
- These scopes won’t provide threat visions in gas and smoke.
Mode changes
Quads
- Quads replaces the Duos game mode for S21.1
- This mode features 15 teams of four.
- There are also several loot improvements in the gameplay to improve the experience.
Solos
- Solos mode will be available between July 9 and 22.
Mixtape
- Game mode rotations between June 25 and Aug. 5 are revealed
Map rotations
Public matches
- Broken Moon
- Kings Canyon
- Olympus
Ranked matches
- Broken Moon
- Olympus
- World’s Edge
Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
Several bug fixes in this update include Health Wheel fixes for console players and sound controls while spectating. Match time for Mixtape modes is now set to 10 minutes, with Control being the exception.
PC players can also expect CPU performance optimizations. For the full list of changes, check out the official blog post from Respawn.