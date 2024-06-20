Apex Legends Double Take patch notes

It’s about time for another collection event in Apex Legends, which comes in the form of Double Take. This means there will be 24 Double Take limited-time skins and cosmetics in the game, which players will work toward unlocking throughout the season.

As a breath of fresh air, Double Take cosmetics will be accessible via direct unlock alongside event packs when it starts on June 25. This allows players to single out their favorite cosmetics and only unlock their preferred ones in a non-RNG way in Apex Legends.

You’ll also get to show your new cosmetics to your friends more often this season as Quads mode debuts in the Double Take event, taking the place of Duos. Here are the patch notes for Apex’s Double Take event.

All Double Take update patch notes in Apex Legends

New patch, new rules. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legend changes

Altar

Crypto EMP now affects all players affected by Void Passage.

Bangalore

Players affected by Smoke Launchers will be highlighted in white and visible to others in the smoke, in a 20-meter range.

Bloodhound

Beast of the Hunt’s Threat indicator can’t be seen through smoke or gas anymore.

For the level two upgrade, the ultimate charge of Raven’s Blessing was reduced by five percent to 20 percent.

For the level three upgrade, Sighthound’s cooldown was reduced by half, only when the ultimate is active.

Flock removes enemy range requirements for White Raven spawns.

Pathfinder

Down & Away upgrade allows Tac to recharge whenever Pathfinder helps knock down an enemy or gets the final blow himself, within a three-second window.

Revenant

Grim Reaper upgrade triggers Tag recharge when Revenant knocks and assists knocks within a three-second window.

Weapon changes

Your looting habits may change. Image via Respawn Entertainment

G7 Scout

Damage increased by one to 33.

Rate of fire buffed.

Slight recoil adjustments.

Havoc Rifle

All mag sizes were reduced by four.

Longbow DMR

Headshot multiplier buffed by 0.10 to 2.25.

R-99 SMG

Improvements to reduce hip-fire randomness.

Rampage LMG

Changes in firing animation to reduce vertical movement during ADS.

Weapon Rarity Sets

Peacekeeper’s Blue and Purple variants Optic’s now 1x Hcog, previously was 2x Bruiser.

Charge Rifle and Sentinel’s Purple variants Optic’s now 4-8x compared to the previous 2-4x. Gunrun remains 2-4x.



4x-10x Digital Threat Scopes

These scopes won’t provide threat visions in gas and smoke.

Mode changes

Quads

Quads replaces the Duos game mode for S21.1 This mode features 15 teams of four. There are also several loot improvements in the gameplay to improve the experience.



Solos

Solos mode will be available between July 9 and 22.

Mixtape

Game mode rotations between June 25 and Aug. 5 are revealed

Map rotations

Public matches

Broken Moon

Kings Canyon

Olympus

Ranked matches

Broken Moon

Olympus

World’s Edge

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Several bug fixes in this update include Health Wheel fixes for console players and sound controls while spectating. Match time for Mixtape modes is now set to 10 minutes, with Control being the exception.

PC players can also expect CPU performance optimizations. For the full list of changes, check out the official blog post from Respawn.

