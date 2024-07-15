Apex Legends codes (July 2024) : Free skins, Apex Coins and, more

Apex Legends codes are excellent resources for accumulating more items without spending real money. These codes give out Apex Coins, which can then be used to unlock cosmetic items, including character and weapon skins, and other customization options.

If you’re looking to unlock the most freebies possible, you’ll need to keep up with the Apex Legends redeem codes. These battle royale coupons typically have limited availability and come with expiration dates. Respawn Entertainment frequently releases new codes during special events, season launches, or as part of promo campaigns.

All working and active Apex Legends codes

From Apex Coins to cosmetics rewards, active codes can contain tempting freebies. Screenshot via Respawn

Currently, there are no active Apex codes. New codes could become available at any time, so we encourage you to check back regularly. We’ll update this article as soon as possible whenever Respawn adds more gift codes to Apex.

Expired Apex Legends codes

The following Apex codes are expired and no longer work. If you try to use them, you may receive an error notifying you they’re no longer valid.

Redeem code Code effect/description 3EAA-G9TE-JZBR-MUS8 Redeem for 100 Apex Coins 5S44-W26Z-5HHQ-GNLX Redeem for 100 Apex Coins 996C-JD7U-G9QC-GWX8 Redeem for Two Hours Level Boost 9HXB-8Q8R-R4QM-YCJH Redeem for 100 Apex Coins B6JU-4NJV-AADQ-5ELD Redeem for 100 Apex Coins BBYL-ZGJ9-EBFF-DJ37 Redeem for 100 Apex Coins C4FP-SUXH-BPCY-LCNZ Redeem for Free Skin C4ME-EXHK-BVMG-T78L Redeem for 500 Apex Coins CFKT-LEB6-45C5-HJ7A Redeem for 100 Apex Coins CJAE-9EN7-ZS8R-C57A Redeem for 100 Apex Coins CVFD-NSUX-CDAW-H8G9 Redeem for 600 Apex Coins DCZA-SA3X-MVML-HRLB Redeem for 100 Apex Coins E3WW-E2X9-JWJ6-TB3B Redeem for 30 Apex Coins GY2K-RPHZ-CZ94-5BEV Redeem for Apex Coins 2N5W-F7NN-V65W-WVGF Redeem for 50 Apex Coins All the expired codes in Apex

How to redeem Apex Legends codes

Once you’re in Apex Legends, redeeming codes is a simple process that should take seconds. Image via Respawn Entertainment

To unlock goodies tied to Apex codes, you’ll need to know how to redeem them. Fortunately, the process doesn’t change whether you’re on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Here’s a quick rundown on redeeming Apex gift codes:

Launch Apex on your preferred platform.

Head to the Shop section.

Click the Redeem Code button at the bottom left corner of your screen.

Copy and paste your code to use it.

Alternatively, you can also use EA’s redeem code page, but I prefer completing this process on Apex as its UI is simple to navigate.

Does Apex Legends give out free codes?

Yes, Apex does indeed offer free codes to its player base. These codes are one of the more reliable ways to snag Apex Coins without opening your wallet. Don’t expect to become an overnight Coin millionaire though—these freebies typically dish out smaller amounts of currency.

To build up a respectable stash, you’ll need to be on the ball, using codes as they become available over time. So, while you won’t be swimming in Coins like Scrooge McDuck anytime soon, consistent code redemption can certainly boost your purchasing power and help you get that next wishlist cosmetic.

Why isn’t your Apex Legends code working?

Codes wait for no one, when they expire, they become unusable for good. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Two reasons your Apex code might not be working: It’s expired, or you’ve made a typo. These codes often have short lifespans, so what was valid yesterday could be useless today.

To avoid typos, you should copy-paste. Grab the code directly from a reliable source, like here, and paste it into the game’s redemption field.

How to find more Apex Legends codes

We’ll keep this article updated with new Apex codes as they become available, so bookmarking this page and checking back regularly is a solid strategy for staying in the loop. For those who prefer a more active approach, following Apex on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) can be a goldmine. The official Apex account can drop codes during events or as surprise treats for the community.

Community hubs like Reddit and Discord are another great resource. The Apex subreddit is active, with players creating threads for new codes as they’re discovered.

