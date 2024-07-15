Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ash throwing her Tactical with Horizon running past in Apex Legends Launch trailer
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Apex Legends YouTube
Category:
Apex Legends

Apex Legends codes (July 2024) : Free skins, Apex Coins and, more

You have to take what Respawn gives.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 07:27 pm

Apex Legends codes are excellent resources for accumulating more items without spending real money. These codes give out Apex Coins, which can then be used to unlock cosmetic items, including character and weapon skins, and other customization options.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking to unlock the most freebies possible, you’ll need to keep up with the Apex Legends redeem codes. These battle royale coupons typically have limited availability and come with expiration dates. Respawn Entertainment frequently releases new codes during special events, season launches, or as part of promo campaigns.

All working and active Apex Legends codes

Conduit holding mozambique in Apex Legends Ignite Launch Trailer
From Apex Coins to cosmetics rewards, active codes can contain tempting freebies. Screenshot via Respawn

Currently, there are no active Apex codes. New codes could become available at any time, so we encourage you to check back regularly. We’ll update this article as soon as possible whenever Respawn adds more gift codes to Apex.

Expired Apex Legends codes

The following Apex codes are expired and no longer work. If you try to use them, you may receive an error notifying you they’re no longer valid.

Redeem codeCode effect/description
3EAA-G9TE-JZBR-MUS8Redeem for 100 Apex Coins
5S44-W26Z-5HHQ-GNLXRedeem for 100 Apex Coins
996C-JD7U-G9QC-GWX8Redeem for Two Hours Level Boost
9HXB-8Q8R-R4QM-YCJHRedeem for 100 Apex Coins
B6JU-4NJV-AADQ-5ELDRedeem for 100 Apex Coins
BBYL-ZGJ9-EBFF-DJ37Redeem for 100 Apex Coins
C4FP-SUXH-BPCY-LCNZRedeem for Free Skin
C4ME-EXHK-BVMG-T78LRedeem for 500 Apex Coins
CFKT-LEB6-45C5-HJ7ARedeem for 100 Apex Coins
CJAE-9EN7-ZS8R-C57ARedeem for 100 Apex Coins
CVFD-NSUX-CDAW-H8G9Redeem for 600 Apex Coins
DCZA-SA3X-MVML-HRLBRedeem for 100 Apex Coins
E3WW-E2X9-JWJ6-TB3BRedeem for 30 Apex Coins
GY2K-RPHZ-CZ94-5BEVRedeem for Apex Coins
2N5W-F7NN-V65W-WVGFRedeem for 50 Apex Coins
All the expired codes in Apex

How to redeem Apex Legends codes

Mirage fist bumps with one of his decoys.
Once you’re in Apex Legends, redeeming codes is a simple process that should take seconds. Image via Respawn Entertainment

To unlock goodies tied to Apex codes, you’ll need to know how to redeem them. Fortunately, the process doesn’t change whether you’re on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Here’s a quick rundown on redeeming Apex gift codes:

  • Launch Apex on your preferred platform.
  • Head to the Shop section.
  • Click the Redeem Code button at the bottom left corner of your screen.
  • Copy and paste your code to use it.

Alternatively, you can also use EA’s redeem code page, but I prefer completing this process on Apex as its UI is simple to navigate.

Does Apex Legends give out free codes?

Yes, Apex does indeed offer free codes to its player base. These codes are one of the more reliable ways to snag Apex Coins without opening your wallet. Don’t expect to become an overnight Coin millionaire though—these freebies typically dish out smaller amounts of currency.

To build up a respectable stash, you’ll need to be on the ball, using codes as they become available over time. So, while you won’t be swimming in Coins like Scrooge McDuck anytime soon, consistent code redemption can certainly boost your purchasing power and help you get that next wishlist cosmetic.

Why isn’t your Apex Legends code working?

Two characters fighting with swords in Apex Legends
Codes wait for no one, when they expire, they become unusable for good. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Two reasons your Apex code might not be working: It’s expired, or you’ve made a typo. These codes often have short lifespans, so what was valid yesterday could be useless today.

To avoid typos, you should copy-paste. Grab the code directly from a reliable source, like here, and paste it into the game’s redemption field.

How to find more Apex Legends codes

We’ll keep this article updated with new Apex codes as they become available, so bookmarking this page and checking back regularly is a solid strategy for staying in the loop. For those who prefer a more active approach, following Apex on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) can be a goldmine. The official Apex account can drop codes during events or as surprise treats for the community.

Community hubs like Reddit and Discord are another great resource. The Apex subreddit is active, with players creating threads for new codes as they’re discovered.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
twitter