Apex Legends April Fools’ Day 2024 patch notes: All Mozambique types and Nessies

Apex Legends loves celebrating all major holidays, and April Fools’ is no exception. Respawn has returned once again with a shadow drop of the newest limited time event, featuring the return of iconic weapons and interactions from past April Fools’, and a few new surprises for all players.

Want to know everything that Apex has changed for the April Fool’s Day event? We’ve got you covered. Here are all of the changes in the Apex Legends April Fool’s Day 2024 update.

Apex Legends April Fools’ Day 2024 patch notes

It’s not just you, these Mozambiques aren’t like the original. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Limited-time Mozambiques

Five limited-time Mozambiques are featured in the Trios and Duos playlist, and can naturally be found as floor loot at the beginning of each game. All special Mozambiques are featured as gold rarity, but cannot take any attachments or sights. Each Mozambique variation is its own unique weapon, fires in a unique way different from the standard Mozambique, has a random legendary skin, and takes a different ammo type, denoted by the unique name and ammo symbol when equipped.

A full breakdown of each special Mozambique’s stats and properties can be found here.

All April Fools Mozambiques in Apex Legends April Fools’ 2024

Mozambeam: Shoots a hitscan bullet that must be charged between shots and takes energy ammo.

Mozamblam: Shoots a single high-velocity bullet that uses sniper rifle ammo.

Mozamburst: Shoots a three round burst, and uses heavy ammo.

Mozambrrr: A short-range, full-auto SMG that uses light ammo.

Ol’ Nessie: The very first modified Mozambique from 2022, which does no damage, but instead shoots out allied Nessie summons that hunt down enemies. Takes shotgun ammo.

Mode changes

A mounted minigun? How about a flying minigun? Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

In the standard Trios and Duos playlists, players can launch themselves into the sky by shooting at their feet with any weapon, gaining momentum depending on the strength of the weapon and how long it is fired.

Players shooting weapons with large magazines such as the Spitfire and Devotion from the LMG class, or even Rampart’s Mobile Minigun Sheila, can control their trajectory mid-air by changing where they fire their weapon, allowing players to hit the skybox of each battle royale map, or the very edge where the ring initially spawns and potentially fall out of the map itself. High damage and bullet velocity weapons such as shotguns and sniper rifles give a single large launch, like Revenant’s Shadow Pounce, and can provide quick and clever rotations mid-fight.

Legends who can fully take advantage of the new flying ability include Horizon, who can float in the air longer thanks to her passive ability, or Ballistic, who can provide infinite ammo and faster reloads for his entire team while mid-air, making it easier to adjust his trajectory while flying.

For the first time, all modified Mozambiques also appear in the Mixtape playlist in all game modes. Team Deathmatch and Control’s five preset loadouts are all locked to the seasonal Mozambiques, while Gun Run features all variations as part of the 25 weapon ladder.

Although the festivities have spread across multiple playlists, the Ranked playlist is completely unaffected by the changes, and will not feature any special Mozambiques, or the ability to fly by shooting any weapons, allowing players to safely grind for the last day of season 20’s first Ranked Split. Lockdown, the Shadow Society LTM, is also not affected by the April Fool’s festivities, and still features the standard five loadout options.

Map changes

Nature is healing. The Nessies have returned to the wild. Photo via Respawn Entertainment

The Mozambiques aren’t the only past April Fools’ change returning from previous years, as Apex’s iconic mascot Nessie has also come to play, once again replacing all neutral enemy wildlife on Storm Point. Prowler dens, spider nests, and even Flyers all now feature the iconic monster, with new sound effects and an inflated size. The enemy attack behavior has not changed for April Fools’, but the seasonal Mozambiques have a higher chance of dropping from any defeated Nessie during the event.



The Apex Legends April Fools’ event is expected to last exactly for 24 hours, and will disappear on April 2 at 12pm CT during the global server reset just like all past April Fools events. Players looking to get the exclusive 2024 April Fools’ badge must log into the game at least once during the event period or miss out on one of Apex’s most exclusive collectibles.

