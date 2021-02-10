Apex hotfix patch incoming to address several bugs, including Bloodhound’s scan

Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather wasn’t exactly all-seeing due to a bug. But that should become a thing of the past soon.

Respawn announced several Apex Legends hotfixes slated to hit the live servers today, including a solution for a pesky bug involving Bloodhound's tactical ability.

🔧Apex hotfixes incoming to address 🔧



🔸Players not being scanned by Bloodhound's tactical if already scanned by a different Bloodhound's tactical

🔸Errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon

🔸Various stability fixes

🔸Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled — Respawn (@Respawn) February 10, 2021

Players discovered that enemies can't be scanned by a Bloodhound's Eye of the Allfather if another Bloodhound recently scanned them. This caused confusion for players who may have thought they were in the clear, only to be surprised by enemies who weren't picked up by the ability.

The NRG team encountered this bug firsthand, according to a Jan. 28 video on Twitter. After an enemy Bloodhound seemingly scanned the opposing team, NRG Nathan "Nafen" Nguyen's tactical didn't work on enemies right in front of him. Chris "sweetdreams" Sexton then walked straight to his demise as the unscanned enemies took him out.

https://mobile.twitter.com/sweetdreamsh1/status/1354962025923764228

While NRG were still able to take out the enemy squad, this bug clearly adversely affects competitive gameplay.

The hotfix patch will also address errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon, stability fixes, and re-enabling dialogue that was mistakenly disabled.