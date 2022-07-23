Apex fans get first official look at Vantage in potential trailer slip-up

Apex Legends teaser season is in full swing, but a recent preview from a seemingly upcoming Stories from the Outlands video may have given fans more than they intended to know.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a new preview for a Stories from the Outland episode titled “Survive” in the Apex client today. The preview also showed a female character with a headset on and dark smudges on her face, but it was promptly removed by Respawn Entertainment and can no longer be found by logging into the game.

“There’s a new installment of the Stories from the Outlands! Watch Survive and meet the new Legend joing the Games in Apex Legends: Hunted, coming August 9!” the preview reads.

The woman in the preview closely resembles a character named Vantage, who was a part of a massive leak in March. She was one of the two characters next to Newcastle, who had her own model in the leak, leading many to believe she would be the season 14 legend.

Vantage’s leaked abilities include a “winged companion” that she can teleport to as her tactical. He passive allegedly gives her the ability to gather information by aiming down the sights with a “long range scope” or by doing so unarmed, and targeting the enemy. For her ultimate, she has a customized sniper rifle that can “mark” enemies. Marked enemies are scanned for Vantage’s team, and damage from the rifle doubles on successive shots.

The March leaks included nine legends, five weapons, and Heirlooms for Crypto and Valkyrie. Both Heirlooms later arrived just as they were depicted in the leaks, adding to the authenticity of the rest of the information provided.

Most recently, Respawn posted a series of lore tidbits on Twitter that resembled a diary. The post’s caption read: “You’ve got to keep yourself busy when you’re one of the only two people on the planet.” In each diary entry, a seemingly young and energetic girl accounted her hunts. Each page is accompanied by doodles of the fauna living on the planet.

Apex’s current season 13, Saviors, is set to end on Aug. 9, according to the battle pass’ in-game countdown. The latest string of teasers for the next season and its playable character will likely continue into the weeks leading up to season 14—which, if this Stories from the Outlands preview is anything to go by, is scheduled to arrive on live servers the same day.