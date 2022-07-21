Respawn shares teaser for new Apex Legends character

Respawn has revealed what seems to be a first look at the next Apex Legends playable character.
In a tweet, Respawn shared four photographs of diary entries. The diary contains six different entries written over the course of about a month. In a childlike tone, they detail the story of a character who appears to live in an isolated rural location with her mother. Each diary entry is accompanied by doodles of guns, monsters, and in one instance, a list of that week’s kills.
The character in question appears to live all alone with her mom, as evidenced by the caption Respawn included with the images: “You’ve got to keep yourself busy when you’re one of the only two people on the planet.”
This seems to point toward a new sniper-focused legend known as Vantage, who was leaked several months ago in an enormous Apex content leak.
According to the leaked info, Vantage’s abilities supposedly include a passive that grants additional tactical information about enemies when aiming down sights at them, a tactical that allows her to launch into the air, and an ultimate that grants her a unique gun and buffs her damage for a short period of time. If the leak is correct, she would join the recon category alongside Valkyrie, Seer, Bloodhound, and others.
Apex‘s 13th season is quickly coming to a close, so we’ll likely hear more very soon. New legends are usually given several teasers leading up to the start of the next season.