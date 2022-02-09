Apex fan creates Cat Maid Revenant skin concept

Revenant is the robotic horror of Apex Legends, the character whose every design is based on a simple concept: fear. He should always be scary, and Respawn Entertainment has done a great job reinforcing that with Revenant’s skins, whether the developer turns the simulacrum into the big bad wolf, a god of death, or some unholy priest, ready to cut through his prey with a scythe that would make the grim reaper blush.

All of that makes it surprising that it’s taken this long for someone in the community to put Revenant in a pink dress.

Reddit user RedEyesRagdoll created a “Cat Maid” Revenant concept, which one can only assume is named as such to avoid copyright claims from a company whose name is a synonym of “Greetings Kitten.” It’s got the works: bows, hearts, whiskers, and even a cat head and bow on the scythe. Oh, and it’s got pink. Lots and lots of pink.

Sure, the Hello Kitty aesthetic doesn’t match Revenant’s whole “I’m a robot and I murder people for fun” vibe. And that’s exactly why if Respawn was to ever put something like this into the game, it would become one of its best-selling skins. Nothing says “I’m here for blood” like running up to an enemy dressed like Little Bo Peep.

Normally, something like this would probably never make it to the real version of the game. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, however. Maybe it’s the perfect time to show Revenant’s cuddly side?