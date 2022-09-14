All teams invited to ALGS year 3

The Apex Legends Global Series year three will kick off in October with the preseason qualifiers that will decide the 40 teams that will join the ones that have been invited to the $5 million circuit.

Unlike ALGS year two, which had 40 teams competing in each region’s Pro League, the number of Apex Legends squads for ALGS year three will be 30 per region. Twenty-two teams from each region have been directly invited, with the exception of one missing spot in North America, making up for a sum of 109 invited teams so far across APAC North, APAC South, NA, EMEA, and South America.

Many of the teams invited are a staple in Apex esports, but you may not recognize all of them. Here are all of the teams invited to ALGS year three, separated by each region’s Pro League split one.

All teams invited to Apex Legends Global Series year 3

APAC North

αD Funny Loco Crazy Raccoon GHS Professional DetonatioN Gaming IGZIST DeToNator KII Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming Lag Gaming ENTER FORCE.36 Meteor FC Destroy Mushiking FENNEL ORTHROS FANG Flora PULVEREX Fnatic REJECT FOR7 Riddle 456

APAC South

Adal Wolves MDY-White ANT Esports Club NLN Antiaa North Side Esport ATHXHVY NXL WOLFPACK Buriram United Esports PK Dewa United Esports Revenant Esports DML StinkyB DNZ T4 DreamFire Team Burguer EXO We Are Trash Horizon X10

North America

100 Thieves NRG Atlanta Premier OpTic Gaming CLG Oxygen Esports Cloud9 Renegades Complexity Sentinels DarkZero Spacestation E8 Team Liquid FURIA Torrent G-Force Tripods G2 TSM Luminosity Gaming To Be Announced

EMEA

Acend Forg Gang Alliance GMT Esports ATK Horizon AYM Esports IG. International BOSH Natus Vincere EKO Esports Nemesis Electrify Steel Nessy Element 6 Reply Totem FA Kitties SCARZ Fire Beavers Team Empire Flavor of the Month Vexed Gaming

South America