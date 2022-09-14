All teams invited to ALGS year 3

There will be a total of 110 invited teams.

Screengrab via ALGS

The Apex Legends Global Series year three will kick off in October with the preseason qualifiers that will decide the 40 teams that will join the ones that have been invited to the $5 million circuit.

Unlike ALGS year two, which had 40 teams competing in each region’s Pro League, the number of Apex Legends squads for ALGS year three will be 30 per region. Twenty-two teams from each region have been directly invited, with the exception of one missing spot in North America, making up for a sum of 109 invited teams so far across APAC North, APAC South, NA, EMEA, and South America.

Many of the teams invited are a staple in Apex esports, but you may not recognize all of them. Here are all of the teams invited to ALGS year three, separated by each region’s Pro League split one.

All teams invited to Apex Legends Global Series year 3

APAC North

αDFunny Loco
Crazy RaccoonGHS Professional
DetonatioN GamingIGZIST
DeToNatorKII
Donuts Unsold Stuff GamingLag Gaming
ENTER FORCE.36Meteor
FC DestroyMushiking
FENNELORTHROS FANG
FloraPULVEREX
FnaticREJECT
FOR7Riddle 456

APAC South

Adal WolvesMDY-White
ANT Esports ClubNLN
AntiaaNorth Side Esport
ATHXHVYNXL WOLFPACK
Buriram United EsportsPK
Dewa United EsportsRevenant Esports
DMLStinkyB
DNZT4
DreamFireTeam Burguer
EXOWe Are Trash
HorizonX10

North America

100 ThievesNRG
Atlanta PremierOpTic Gaming
CLGOxygen Esports
Cloud9Renegades
ComplexitySentinels
DarkZeroSpacestation
E8Team Liquid
FURIATorrent
G-ForceTripods
G2TSM
Luminosity GamingTo Be Announced

EMEA

AcendForg Gang
AllianceGMT Esports
ATKHorizon
AYM EsportsIG. International
BOSHNatus Vincere
EKO EsportsNemesis
Electrify SteelNessy
Element 6Reply Totem
FA KittiesSCARZ
Fire BeaversTeam Empire
Flavor of the MonthVexed Gaming

South America

1IQInfinity
1 Shoot EsportsLEAVENOWITNESS
Alpha IntelligenceMost Valuable
BREAKINGRULLEZNo Org
BrotherhoodOddik
InsanityOnlyFlans
FragstersPirate Dream
FusionTeam Singularity
GØDFIRETorettoGang
HeatTropa do Justo
HorusValhalla