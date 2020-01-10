All the new skins coming with the Apex Legends Grand Soirée event

Apex Legends’ upcoming Grand Soirée Arcade event promises to combine class and sophistication with all-out warfare.

The roaring twenties inspired event features two weeks of mayhem and brings together seven limited-time game modes, with a different mode rotating every two days. A few fan-favorites, like Armed and Dangerous, will be available to play, but exotic new additions like DUMMIE’s Big Day and Live. Die. Live will also be on the cards.

The event will introduce a prize tracker, bringing together challenges and arcade points to earn prestigious awards throughout. It will also feature Art Deco-inspired cosmetics and other new additions to the loot pool, with a mix of legendary skins, and more, from as little as $5. The skins, like the game modes, will rotate through the event, giving them collectors appeal and making them even more exclusive.

Grand Soirée begins Tuesday, Jan. 14 and ends two weeks later on Jan. 28. In the meantime, very little information has been unveiled, but more will pour out in the days to come.

Here are all the new character and weapon skins coming with the event.

Character skins

Weapon skins

