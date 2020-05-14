All of the rarest character skins in Apex Legends and how to get them

Many skins can only be purchased for a few days in the store.

Apex Legends offers a variety of skins for players with all tastes. In fact, every Legend included in the launch of the game boasts over 40 skins.

Some skins are rarer than others because they belong to the Legendary category, which is the highest level of rarity. The majority of Legendary skins can be purchased with crafting metals, but some different coloring of those skins are only available for a few days in the store in exchange for legend tokens.

Those skins are the rarest in the game. Players have to wait for rotations to purchase the skin of their choice in the store, sometimes up to several months, and they must possess the original Legendary skin.

The other category of very rare skins are the exclusive ones. They’re only available for a specific event, which comes back every year, or in a commercial operation. Here is the list of those skins, starting with the most expensive chroma skins only purchasable in the shop for a few days, until the next rotation.

Since they cost 10,500 Legend tokens and necessitate to have the original Legendary skins, players can’t buy many of them, which makes them even more valuable.

Wraith –The Airship Assassin

The Airship Assassin is one of the most famous Legendary skins in Apex Legends for one of the most popular Legends in the game. It was released during the month of the game’s release, when players mainly used their Legend tokens to buy characters, and rarely comes back to the store. But when it does, the community talks a lot about it.

It’s similar to the Void Assassin skin, which can be crafted for 1,200 points like the other non-exclusive legendary skins, but in gold and black colors. It’s also mandatory to have the Void Assassin skin to get this one when it appears in the store and it can be purchased with 6,500 Legend tokens. It’s more popular because many players like its look, and it’s stronger when it comes to strategy, as opposed to skins with bright colors that don’t match the maps.

Wraith –Flashpoint

The Flashpoint skin isn’t the most popular for Wraith, but it’s one of the rarests. It costs 10,500 Legend tokens when available in the store and necessitates to possess the Vengeance Seeker skin.

Lifeline –Bling

This is the orange and grey variation of the Peak Performer Legendary skin. It can be purchased in the store, when available, for 10,500 legend tokens and if players possess the original skin.

Octane –Red Shift

The Legendary skin, only purchasable in the shop for 10,200 Legend tokens, is a variation of El Diablo. It’s one of the most popular Legendary skins in Apex Legends.

Octane –Extreme Measures

This is the another rare and expensive Octane skin. It costs 10,500 Legend tokens and the player must possess The Victory Lap.

Octane –Surplus Acceleration

Surplus Acceleration is the variation of the other Legendary skin Speed Demon. It also costs 10,500 Legend tokens.

Octane –Holeshot Hotshot

Similar to Extreme Measures, Holeshot Hotshot requires the Gold Rush skin to be purchased, as well as 10,500 Legend tokens.

Pathfinder –Bot of Gold

The popular skin, which makes Pathfinder look like Star Wars’ C-3PO, necessitates the player to possess Quicksilver and costs 10,500 Legend tokens.

Pathfinder – Green Machine

It costs 10,500 Legend tokens in the store and the player must possess The Aviator Legendary skin.

Bloodhound –Raven’s Shadow

The Legendary skin is an orange variation of The Plague Doctor and can be purchased for 10,500 Legend tokens.

Bloodhound –Great Winter

The Legendary skin is a variation of Imperial Warrior and can be purchased by possessing the mentioned skin and spending 10,500 Legend tokens.

Bangalore –Full Metal Jacket

The Legendary skin can be purchased by possessing its original version, The Spacewalker, and by spending 10,500 Legend tokens.

Bangalore –Killer B

The Legendary skin can be purchased if the player has Apex Overdrive and spends 10,500 Legend tokens.

Caustic –The Trophy Hunter

Players need to have the Blackheart original skin and 10,500 Legend tokens when it’s in the shop.

Caustic –Dark Cloud

The Dark Cloud legendary skin also costs 10,500 Legend token when it’s in the store and requires the player to possess the Divine Right skin.

Caustic –Waste Management

This Legendary skin can be purchased, like all of the others, for 10,500 Legend tokens in the store. Players must unlock the Philosopher’s Stone skin first.

Mirage –Center Stage

To get this Legendary skin, you need to have Angel City Hustler and 10,500 Legend tokens.

Mirage –Folk Hero

Players who unlocked The Revenger can buy this skin for 10,500 Legend tokens when it enters the shop.

Mirage –Lucky Charmer

Lucky Charmer is a skin of a Level 2 rarity only, but it’s unique to an operation with Twitch Prime. The users of the Amazon service won the skin in March 2020, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s unclear if it will be available in the store later.

Wattson –Current Champ

Wattson also has several very rare skins. Current Champ is one of them, purchasable for 10,500 Legend tokens. Players must unlock Ace of Sparks before purchasing it.

Wattson –Bionic Wonder

The Bionic Wonder skin can be purchased in the shop when it’s available and costs 10,500 Legend tokens. The player must unlock the Cyber Security skin first.

Crypto –Totemic Might

This blue-and-orange variation of The Masked Dancer can be purchased for 10,500 Legend tokens when it’s in the store.

Gibraltar and Revenant are the only legends who don’t possess Legendary chroma skins purchasable against 10,500 Legend tokens. Gibraltar has several that cost 6,500 tokens only and Revenant, released at the start of 2020, has none.