All Hop-Ups in Apex Legends, explained

Apex Legends has mastered the looting system when it comes to battle royales, easily making it readily apparent which attachments your weapon might need and which are an upgrade over ones you currently have.

Attachments differ on the wide variety of weapons in Apex, such as optics, stocks, magazines, and more. But some guns, depending on the current season, will have an extra slot for something called a Hop-Up.

Hop-Up attachments are able to alter a weapon’s performance in some pretty dramatic ways. Most weapons can only equip one at a time and some weapons can’t equip any at all since Respawn rotates which Hop-Ups are available in each season.

Here are all of the Hop-Ups in Apex, what they do for which gun, and which ones are available right now.

All Hop-Ups in Apex Legends

Screengrab via Apex Legends

Anvil Receiver

Attachment for: R-301 Carbine, VK-47 Flatline

Description: Increases semi-auto damage while reducing rate of fire.

Boosted Loader

Attachment for: Wingman, Hemlok Burst AR

Description: Greatly speeds up reload time and gives bonus ammo if reloaded while ammo is low.

Deadeye’s Tempo

Attachment for: Bocek Compound Bow, Sentinel

Description: Speeds up the fire rate when continuously firing after timing a shot properly.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Disruptor Rounds

Attachment for: Alternator SMG, RE-45 Auto

Description: Increases damage to shielded targets.

Double Tap Trigger

Attachment for: G7 Scout, EVA-8 Auto

Description: Grants an alternative burst-fire mode.

Dual Shell

Attachment for: Mastiff Shotgun, 30-30 Repeater

Description: Reloads two rounds at a time.

Hammerpoint Rounds

Attachment for: RE-45, P2020, Mozambique Shotgun

Description: Greatly increases damage to unshielded targets.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Precision Choke

Attachment for: Peacekeeper, Triple Take

Description: Greatly reduces the gun’s spread by aiming down sights.

Quickdraw Holster

Attachment for: Wingman, RE-45 Auto

Description: Reduces swap time, ADS time, and hipfire spread.

Selectfire Receiver

Attachment for: HAVOC Rifle, Prowler Burst PDW

Description: Grants an alternative fire mode.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Shatter Caps

Attachment for: Bocek Compound Bow, 30-30 Repeater

Description: Splits the weapon’s round into a shotgun pattern.

Skullpiercer Rifling

Attachment for: Longbow DMR, Wingman

Description: Increases headshot multiplier.

Turbocharger

Attachment for: Devotion LMG, HAVOC Rifle

Description: Removes the need for the weapon to charge up or increases its rate of fire to reach maximum faster.

Currently active Hop-Ups (Season 12)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 12 (unconfirmed)

Boosted Loader

Turbocharger

Deadeye’s Tempo

Dual Shell

Hammerpoint Rounds

Kinetic Feeder

Shatter Caps

Previous seasons’ Hop-Ups

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 11

Boosted Loader

Turbocharger

Deadeye’s Tempo

Dual Shell

Shatter Caps

Season 10

Boosted Loader

Turbocharger

Deadeye’s Tempo

Shatter Caps

Season nine

Anvil Receiver

Turbocharger

Deadeye’s Tempo

Quickdraw Holster

Shatter Caps

Season eight

Anvil Receiver

Skullpiercer Rifling

Turbocharger

Hammerpoint Rounds

Quickdraw Holster

Season seven

Skullpiercer Rifling

Turbocharger

Double Tap Trigger

Hammerpoint Rounds

Quickdraw Holster

Season six

Skullpiercer Rifling

Turbocharger

Double Tap Trigger

Hammerpoint Rounds

Selectfire Receiver

Season five

Skullpiercer Rifling

Double Tap Trigger

Hammerpoint Rounds

Precision Choke

Selectfire Receiver

Season four

Anvil Receiver

Double Tap Trigger

Hammerpoint Rounds

Precision Choke

Selectfire Receiver

Season three

Anvil Receiver

Turbocharger

Double Tap Trigger

Hammerpoint Rounds

Precision Choke

Selectfire Receiver

Season two

Skullpiercer Rifling

Turbocharger

Disruptor Rounds

Hammerpoint Rounds

Precision Choke

Selectfire Receiver

Season one